F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Dutch Grand Prix

F1 live action will begin again after the sport’s summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix, and we start the weekend with FP1 – the only practice session of the weekend.

There are a couple of swaps to look out for, too. Isack Hadjar is missing the weekend with a wrist injury, so Liam Lawson has the chance to impress behind the wheel of a Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda returns to the grid for the first time this year, at Racing Bulls.

F1 LIVE: Dutch Grand Prix FP1 as it unfolds

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Zandvoort

Follow the entire session from the Dutch Grand Prix as it takes place on our live blog below!