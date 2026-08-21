F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Dutch Grand Prix

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F1 live action from the Dutch Grand Prix as Lando Norris talks in the garage.

It's FP1 first up at Zandvoort. Will Lando Norris make it two wins in a row this weekend?

F1 live action will begin again after the sport’s summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix, and we start the weekend with FP1 – the only practice session of the weekend.

There are a couple of swaps to look out for, too. Isack Hadjar is missing the weekend with a wrist injury, so Liam Lawson has the chance to impress behind the wheel of a Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda returns to the grid for the first time this year, at Racing Bulls.

F1 LIVE: Dutch Grand Prix FP1 as it unfolds

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Zandvoort

Follow the entire session from the Dutch Grand Prix as it takes place on our live blog below!