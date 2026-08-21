F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 live action will begin again after the sport’s summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix, and we start the weekend with FP1 – the only practice session of the weekend.
There are a couple of swaps to look out for, too. Isack Hadjar is missing the weekend with a wrist injury, so Liam Lawson has the chance to impress behind the wheel of a Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda returns to the grid for the first time this year, at Racing Bulls.
F1 LIVE: Dutch Grand Prix FP1 as it unfolds
Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Zandvoort
Follow the entire session from the Dutch Grand Prix as it takes place on our live blog below!