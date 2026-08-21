F1 Results: Antonelli heads Norris in Dutch GP practice
ZANDVOORT – Kimi Antonelli headed the F1 results from Lando Norris at the end of the opening practice session for Sunday’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
A Sprint weekend, it marked the only free running teams and drivers will get, an hour of particular importance for Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.
F1 Results: Practice 1, Dutch Grand Prix
Driving in place of Isack Hadjar at Red Bull this weekend, Lawson was an encouraging 14th, just six tenths off the pace of Max Verstappen in the sister car.
Meanwhile Tsunoda’s F1 return got off to a promising start, eight tenths slower than Racing Bulls stablemate Arvid Lindblad to end the session in 17th.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12.949
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.070
|+0.121
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.074
|+0.125
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.139
|+0.19
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.238
|+0.289
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.608
|+0.659
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:13.784
|+0.835
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.911
|+0.962
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:13.992
|+1.043
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.285
|+1.336
|11
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14.325
|+1.376
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:14.511
|+1.562
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:14.826
|+1.877
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:14.861
|+1.912
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:14.874
|+1.925
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:14.897
|+1.948
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.110
|+2.161
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15.199
|+2.25
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15.357
|+2.408
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:15.580
|+2.631
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:15.700
|+2.751
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16.345
|+3.396
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