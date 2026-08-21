F1 Results: Antonelli heads Norris in Dutch GP practice

Mat Coch
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Liam Lawson leaves the garage at the wheel of a Red Bull.

Full F1 results from the opening practice session of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.

ZANDVOORT – Kimi Antonelli headed the F1 results from Lando Norris at the end of the opening practice session for Sunday’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

A Sprint weekend, it marked the only free running teams and drivers will get, an hour of particular importance for Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Results: Practice 1, Dutch Grand Prix

Driving in place of Isack Hadjar at Red Bull this weekend, Lawson was an encouraging 14th, just six tenths off the pace of Max Verstappen in the sister car.

Meanwhile Tsunoda’s F1 return got off to a promising start, eight tenths slower than Racing Bulls stablemate Arvid Lindblad to end the session in 17th.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.949
2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.070 +0.121
3 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.074 +0.125
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.139 +0.19
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.238 +0.289
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.608 +0.659
7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:13.784 +0.835
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.911 +0.962
9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:13.992 +1.043
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.285 +1.336
11 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.325 +1.376
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.511 +1.562
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.826 +1.877
14 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:14.861 +1.912
15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.874 +1.925
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.897 +1.948
17 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:15.110 +2.161
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.199 +2.25
19 Alex Albon Williams 1:15.357 +2.408
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.580 +2.631
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:15.700 +2.751
22 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.345 +3.396

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