F1 Results: Antonelli heads Norris in Dutch GP practice

ZANDVOORT – Kimi Antonelli headed the F1 results from Lando Norris at the end of the opening practice session for Sunday’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

A Sprint weekend, it marked the only free running teams and drivers will get, an hour of particular importance for Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Results: Practice 1, Dutch Grand Prix

Driving in place of Isack Hadjar at Red Bull this weekend, Lawson was an encouraging 14th, just six tenths off the pace of Max Verstappen in the sister car.

Meanwhile Tsunoda’s F1 return got off to a promising start, eight tenths slower than Racing Bulls stablemate Arvid Lindblad to end the session in 17th.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.949 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.070 +0.121 3 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.074 +0.125 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.139 +0.19 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.238 +0.289 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.608 +0.659 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:13.784 +0.835 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.911 +0.962 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:13.992 +1.043 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.285 +1.336 11 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.325 +1.376 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.511 +1.562 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.826 +1.877 14 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:14.861 +1.912 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.874 +1.925 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.897 +1.948 17 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:15.110 +2.161 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.199 +2.25 19 Alex Albon Williams 1:15.357 +2.408 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.580 +2.631 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:15.700 +2.751 22 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.345 +3.396

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