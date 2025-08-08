The surprising amount F1 earned from box-office smash Brad Pitt film

The direct financial impact the F1 movie on Formula One Management has been revealed.

While the film at raked in more than $500 million at the box office globally, F1 itself earned less than $20 million.

F1 movie delivered less than $20 million

Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, with Lewis Hamilton an executive producer, the film was released globally at the end of June.

Filming took place throughout 2023 and 2024, with extensive assistance and cooperation from Formula One Management.

That has been reflected on its balance sheet, with a special mention made of the movie’s impact on Liberty Media’s second-quarter results.

“The F1 movie from Apple debuted to well-deserved accolades, marking the largest box office theatrical release for any streaming service and captivating audiences of both core and new F1 fans alike,” said Stefano Domenicali.

“Cultural moments like the F1 movie alongside exciting on-track action are generating strong viewership trends and especially robust social and digital engagement, including a record number of social impressions delivered by content posted on official F1 channels.”

The film’s impact on Liberty Media’s quarterly revenue was also noted further in its report.

“Media rights revenue also increased due to continued growth in F1 TV subscriptions and the recognition of one-time revenue associated with the release of the F1 movie,” the Q2 earnings release announced.”

However, when speaking to analysts on the back of the publication of its financial results, Brian Wendling, Liberty Media’s chief accounting officer and principal financial officer, revealed FOM benefited to the tune of less than $20 million.

“On the F1 movie, think of it as a mid-teens number for the quarter. That’s one time in nature on revenue.”

In the context of Liberty Media’s revenues of $1.226 billion for the second quarter of F1 2025, the film contributed scarcely more than one per cent.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One Management, rationalised that by noting the broader value it adds.

“The effect of the movie is not only, of course, about the dollars and economic input, but the sport will have an incredible opportunity to grow its awareness, and to generate, I would say, the circular economy around that, because it’s a new product that has been incredibly strong,” Domenicali said.

“And actually, while we were in a way quite positive about the input in the US, it was fascinating to see the impact on the more mature markets. So these things will generate, definitely interest will definitely bring money to the ecosystem, to the teams, to the F1 stakeholders.

“What we can see happening, if you think that after just a couple of weeks, the movie itself brought more than $500 million at the box office, is something that gives you the amount of interest that it’s generating.

“We don’t have to forget that this movie will be out on the Apple platform later on, at the end of the year, so that momentum will have a longer effect.

“That will definitely create interest that can be monetised later on into the ecosystem that is around Formula 1.”

