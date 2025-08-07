Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an update on a potential return for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner as Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, is branded a “thug.”

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Bernie Ecclestone casts doubt on Christian Horner return after Red Bull exit

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is still in “shock” over his sudden sacking by the team after last month’s British Grand Prix.

That is the claim of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who believes Horner “probably doesn’t want to” return to F1 unless he can find a partner to help him buy a team.

Horner recently left Red Bull after more than 20 years with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

Jos Verstappen branded ‘pure thug’ by former Ferrari man

Former Ferrari man Gino Rosato has described Jos Verstappen as a “pure thug” – but says he raised a “gentleman” in the shape of son Max Verstappen.

Verstappen Sr’s uncompromising approach to the development of his son has sometimes been criticised.

However, Rosato reckons Mr Verstappen unleashed “the biggest beast” in F1 by being tough on a young Max.

Franco Colapinto under no immediate threat at Alpine

Franco Colapinto is facing no immediate threat to his Alpine seat ahead of the second half of the F1 2025 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

Colapinto has failed to score a point since replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

Valtteri Bottas, the Mercedes reserve driver, has been among the names linked to his seat over recent weeks.

Mercedes clarify ‘crisis meeting’ claims after Belgian Grand Prix

Speaking to select media including PlanetF1.com, Mercedes team representative Bradley Lord has played down reports that the team held a ‘crisis meeting’ after last month’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes endured a testing weekend at Spa, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli suffered two Q1 exits in the space of 24 hours on a sprint weekend.

The team reverted to a previous-spec rear suspension in Hungary, where Antonelli returned to the points and team-mate George Russell finished third.

F1 teams receive record prize money payments

Formula 1 teams enjoyed record prize money payments in the second quarter of 2025 according to Liberty Media’s latest financial results.

Following a sluggish opening quarter, Liberty Media shelled out over $513million to teams following a strong Q2 performance, helped by the release of the Brad Pitt F1 movie.

After posting just $403million in the opening quarter, $150million down on the same period last year, revenue has grown to $1.226billion for the three months to June 30.

