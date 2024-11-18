It’s race week, everyone. The F1 news train keeps on rolling, however, so let’s bring you up to speed with all the headlines from the day.

F1 news: DC responds to ‘bias’ claims: “Facts don’t lie”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com at the Red Bull Showrun in Galway, Ireland, David Coulthard gave a comprehensive response when it came to chatter of perceived ‘bias’ in the media of late.

His full response to our own Thomas Maher is well worth a read, but here is just a snippet: “The people that are normally talking about bias are the ones who are hearing praise for their not favourite driver. I get it.

“I don’t decide who wins races. I really don’t care who wins the race in as much… just entertain me. Show me brilliance.

“Lewis [Hamilton] at his brilliant best, you go, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, there are very little words needed to be put to that picture. You’ve just witnessed something special…’ Charles or Max, or whoever it is.”

A closer look at the Red Bull livery that never was

At that same event in the Republic of Ireland, Red Bull showed off the livery they had planned on using for the United States Grand Prix in Austin in October.

They opted against it at the time, however, citing concerns about the additional weight and, with such a tight title fight, every gram counts against you in lap time.

It was placed on an older version of a Red Bull model, though, and it was a throwback to the team’s earlier seasons. Shame it was never used in the end…

Canadian GP to switch calendar spot to aid regionalisation

When the Monaco Grand Prix saw its deal renewed, eagle-eyed readers spotted that the traditional end-of-May calendar placing has now changed for the sport’s iconic race to early June instead.

Now, we know why – with the Canadian Grand Prix confirmed to be moving to the third or fourth weekend in May from 2026 onwards to aid the sport’s aims to further regionalise the calendar.

It will stop another transatlantic flight during the season, saving upon airmiles and, crucially, carbon emissions.

ACM president predicts ‘two or three’ European races in years to come

In slightly bleaker news for fans of Formula 1’s ‘traditional’ European races, Automobile Club de Monaco president Michel Boeri predicts there will only be two or three races in Europe remaining eventually, with those left going on rotation.

He believes the sport’s growing interest from around the world will see Formula 1 have more races in other continents, with the European races being the ones to take the hit.

“Compared to the other European Grands Prix, we have a few small advantages, but above all, there is no alternation,” Boeri revealed to Monaco Info.

“We’ll be here every year. Not only are many European Grands Prix going to disappear, but those that remain will alternate. I think that with the current demand for F1, there will only be two or three Grands Prix left in Europe, with interest shifting to China and other continents.”

Alpine-Mercedes customer deal given thumbs up by ex-Renault customer driver

Ex-Caterham driver Giedo van der Garde said Alpine’s move to customer status with Mercedes in 2026 will end up as a “big boost” to Team Enstone.

While factory power units may end up being more competitive if teams get it right (a big ‘if’, remember), customer engines are cheaper for teams to buy and run.

“For me, I think it’s the right choice,” Van der Garde explained on the F1 Nation podcast.

“Mercedes always have delivered. Remember, from the V8 to the V6 in the first couple of years, it was incredibly strong. It was a different category, from my opinion.”

