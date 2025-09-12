Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lando Norris being accused of throwing his toys out of the pram as a theory emerges after Adrian Newey was spotted studying the McLaren MCL39.

With an exclusive interview with one of the key FIA figures behind the F1 2026 rule changes, and talk of Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull once again, here’s today’s roundup…

Lando Norris accused of throwing ‘toys’ out of the pram

McLaren driver Lando Norris has thrown the “toys” out of the pram after McLaren’s team orders drama at the Italian Grand Prix.

That is the claim of former McLaren design engineer Mark Lane, who was unimpressed by Norris’s comments at Monza.

Lane was responding to a viral PlanetF1.com post on social media, which quotes Norris as claiming that McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ policy is not in place “anymore” and never existed.

Read more: Lando Norris ‘toys’ out of the pram as former McLaren man responds to papaya rules update

Why Adrian Newey studied the McLaren MCL39 at Monaco and Silverstone

Adrian Newey’s habit of inspecting rival cars on the grid stems from his belief that he can “learn” from his competitors, a former Mercedes mechanic and pit crew member has claimed.

It comes after the Aston Martin man was spotted by PlanetF1.com studying the dominant McLaren MCL39 in Monaco and Britain earlier this season.

PlanetF1.com reporter Thomas Maher captured images of Newey eyeing the McLaren on both occasions.

Read more: Key Adrian Newey advantage spotted after double McLaren inspection complete

Why the FIA is already planning ahead before the F1 2026 rules arrive

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, FIA single-seater Nikolas Tombazis has explained why talks are already taking place over the next set of rule changes after F1 2026.

PlanetF1.com revealed this week that a between between F1’s engine manufacturers and the FIA has been postponed, having been scheduled for Thursday.

It is believed that the F1 2026 rules will last for five seasons as originally planned.

Read more: Why F1’s future power unit regulations are already being discussed before 2026

Daniel Ricciardo to re-establish Red Bull ties with new Ford link?

Laurent Mekies has dropped a huge hint that Daniel Ricciardo could return to Red Bull in some capacity during the F1 2026 season.

It comes after the newly retired F1 star secured a new role as a global racing ambassador for Ford, Red Bull’s incoming engine partner.

Red Bull’s new Powertrains division is working in collaboration with Ford on a new engine for the F1 2026 rules reset.

Read more: Red Bull drops huge Daniel Ricciardo return hint after new role announced

Lewis Hamilton ‘attitude’ questioned after missed Monza sacrifice

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi has criticised Lewis Hamilton’s “attitude” after he failed to offer teammate Charles Leclerc a tow in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton entered the Italian Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty hanging over him following a safety breach at the previous race in the Netherlands, where he failed to slow sufficiently for double-yellow flags.

Despite his impending grid drop, Hamilton did not give Leclerc a slipstream in Q3 at Monza and was positioned behind his teammate in the queue of cars.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘attitude’ under scrutiny as Ferrari ‘sacrifice’ missed