Today’s F1 news round-up sees Max Verstappen opening up on his title chances while a Mercedes sponsor faces criticism.

Let’s get stuck into the latest news for Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

F1 news: Max Verstappen opens up on Christian Horner era

Max Verstappen spoke of a positive relationship with new Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, who operates with a “very honest” approach, which resonates with him.

But, as the Red Bull team embarks on a “different strategy” with Mekies in charge, Verstappen stressed that experiences lived when Christian Horner was “at the helm”, such as winning his first World Championship in 2021, are memories which he will forever look back on very fondly and cherish.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes Christian Horner admission amid Red Bull ‘strategy’ change

F1 news: Petronas CEO faces champagne criticism

Petronas’ CEO and president, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, has issued an apology amidst criticisms within Malaysia for his part in Mercedes’ podium celebrations in Singapore last weekend.

Taufik was the representative sent up onto the podium for Mercedes at Marina Bay last weekend, collecting the Constructors’ trophy for the team following George Russell’s controlled victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Read more: Petronas CEO faces criticism despite apology for F1 podium champagne spraying

More analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 F1 uncovered: Hidden details revealed under the lights in Singapore

👉 Russell to stay? Predicting the next move for every out-of-contract F1 driver

F1 news: So, what are Max Verstappen’s WDC chances?

Despite taking points off the McLaren drivers for the third successive race, Max Verstappen downplayed his chances of winning the World title as he says Lando Norris was faster in Singapore, just the nature of the track allowed him to keep him behind him.

Scoring 68 points in the three races, Verstappen has outscored both championship leader Oscar Piastri, who brought in just 27, and runner-up Norris, 45.

Read more: What Max Verstappen claimed about McLaren after ‘remarkable’ title win

F1 news: Ferrari address Hamilton brake failure

Fred Vasseur dispelled any notion that Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25 was in an unsafe condition in the closing laps of the Singapore Grand Prix, adamant it was safe because he slowed down.

Hamilton was one of only three drivers to adopt a two-stop strategy at the Marina Bay circuit and used his fresh soft Pirellis to try to hunt down Kimi Antonelli for sixth place.

Read more: Ferrari respond to Alonso claim after Lewis Hamilton radio rant

F1 news: FIA presidential election is looking settled

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to be confirmed as FIA president for a second term in December’s election.

The current president is poised to retain the position as a result of, effectively, running unopposed

Read more: Mohammed Ben Sulayem set to win FIA Presidency unopposed as elections weakness revealed