Formula 1 returns to Germany’s Nürburgring in the middle of April, with McLaren and Mercedes carrying out a test during the championship’s unofficial ‘Spring break’.

Two teams are set to carry out a Pirelli tyre test at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany later this month, marking the first time current F1 machinery has driven in the country since 2020.

Formula 1 Nürburgring test confirmed with McLaren and Mercedes

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McLaren and Mercedes will head to the Nürburgring circuit in Germany later this month, with a two-day test scheduled for April 14 and 15.

The two teams are scheduled to carry out a dry-tyre test on behalf of Pirelli, with the tyre manufacturer continuing its development programme.

The test will run on the usual F1 circuit layout that has been in use since 2002, and not on the full Nürburgring Nordschleife layout that has played host to the recent NLS rounds that Max Verstappen raced in.

It’s the first time in almost six years that contemporary Formula 1 cars will drive in Germany, which was once one of the sport’s traditional strongholds, with races at the Nürburgring and Hockenheim – and a short spell at the Avus circuit – featuring ever since the championship’s inauguration in 1950.

Aside from 1955, Germany played host to a Grand Prix every year until 2015, but has fallen off the calendar entirely since a final event at Hockenheim in 2019. However, the Nürburgring did get another chance in 2020 as F1 held the Eifel Grand Prix there during the COVID-19 pandemic-affected season.

Since then, no current F1 car has driven in Germany, but that will change on April 14 when McLaren and Mercedes begin the test.

McLaren and Mercedes were also due to carry out a wet-weather tyre test in Bahrain at the end of February, although this was cancelled due to the commencement of military conflict in the region.

PlanetF1.com understands the Nürburgring test is not a replacement for this, given that it is not a planned wet-weather tyre test and is open to be driven in all conditions.

Separately, Pirelli will carry out a wet-weather tyre test at Fiorano on 9 and 10 April, with Ferrari supplying the car for this outing.

This follows on from the wet tyres getting good use across the two-day test last week at Suzuka, where Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad were on hand for Racing Bulls as they tested various intermediate and full wet options.

In-season testing is quite rare and is outright not permitted for team performance development, but Pirelli has its own testing programme throughout the year, in which every team is given the opportunity to supply a car and driver to help the tyre manufacturer carry out its requirements for development.

Such tests are scattered throughout the season, with Pirelli permitted to run a maximum of 40 days in order to accumulate the data it requires to refine its range of tyres.

With the changes to the F1 cars for 2026, Pirelli has had to come up with new tyres to suit the revised 18-inch wheels, as both the front and rear tyres are narrower than in ’25.

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While the constructions and compounds are largely the same as last year, some consideration has had to be made to handle the increased forces under acceleration, and work is never-ending on finding ways to evolve the tyres across the compound range.

Paddock sources recently indicated to PlanetF1.com that Pirelli is already considering taking up its supply option for the F1 2028 season, with the sport continuing to provide value by way of being a useful test bench for development and innovation that trickles down into road car tyre technology, separate to the beneficial commercial aspects of the supply deal.

Currently, Pirelli’s contract as F1’s sole tyre supplier runs until the end of 2027, with an option for ’28.

In the short-term, it’s understood that Pirelli’s goal is to extend the contract with F1 for 2028.

What is known is that Pirelli is also set to move into MotoGP in 2027 and, alongside that, there have been speculation rumours that rival tyre manufacturers such as Bridgestone and Hankook are thought to be interested in the F1 tyre tender.

Should that be the case, competition for the sole tyre tender – whether that be for 2028 or ’29 onwards – could be fiercer than previous cycles, but neither Bridgestone nor Hankook has yet expressed interest in the F1 supply deal.

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