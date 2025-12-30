Jennie Gow, the popular BBC F1 presenter, has vowed to “not let the stroke win” three years after being left “partially paralysed on the bathroom floor.”

Gow has been a mainstay of the BBC’s F1 coverage for more than a decade having landed the role as the broadcaster’s pit-lane reporter in 2012.

F1 presenter Jennie Gow marks third anniversary of health scare

The 48-year-old has also appeared on Drive to Survive, the hit Netflix F1 docuseries, as well as covering other categories of motorsport including MotoGP and Formula E.

Gow revealed in early 2023 that she had suffered a stroke at the end of the previous year, affecting her speech and ability to write.

Doctors found that Gow’s stroke was caused by a blood clot that came from the carotid artery in her neck, a tear in the blood vessel due to coughing and a viral infection she had at the time.

Gow returned to work on a part-time basis in 2023 – covering the British, Dutch and Las Vegas grands prix – before resuming full-time duties the following season.

In a post to social media on Monday night, Gow reflected on the third anniversary of her health scare, revealing that “some days are a struggle.”

However, she insisted that she “will not let the stroke win.”

Gow wrote: “Three years.

“Hard to believe it’s been 1096 days since I suffered a major stoke.

“A bout of flu and a simple cough left me collapsed and partially paralysed on the bathroom floor, unable to communicate with the outside world.

“It’s taken so much to recover to where I am today. A lot of love, dedication, kindness, support and hard graft.

“At first, I could never imagine getting to a point where recovery was even a possibility. A [sic] took every step day by day, hour by hour.

“But here I am, a stroke survivor.

“A club no-one wants to join, but I’m ever hopeful that I can help the community by talking openly and honestly about stroke.

“It can happen to anyone; young or old, fit or not.

“Some days are a struggle but I will not let the stroke win.

“29.12.22.”

