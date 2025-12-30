McLaren offers ‘papaya rules’ update ahead of new F1 regulations

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said the team is remaining committed to giving both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri “equal opportunity” at the team, after a question on its ‘papaya rules’ policy.

The much-discussed quest for parity was a key talking point in the 2025 season, and Brown confirmed the team’s way of working would continue into next season.

McLaren boss: ‘The way we go racing, that won’t change’

Having first been used on team radio, McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ essentially look to give both Norris and Piastri as level a playing field as possible to perform, though questions were raised about that approach when Max Verstappen closed in on both drivers towards the end of the season.

Brown previously said the team would sacrifice the Drivers’ title to a chasing driver if it meant ensuring parity among its drivers while both had a chance of glory for themselves, but it was ultimately Norris who would emerge from 2025 as World Champion for the first time.

The regulation reset in Formula 1 in 2026 leaves question marks about which teams will be in the running for the title this time around, but Brown confirmed the team’s fundamental approach to managing its drivers will stay the same next season.

“Well, we’re definitely committed to giving both drivers equal opportunity to win the world championship,” Brown told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Abu Dhabi when asked if McLaren’s approach had paid off.

“I think you’re always, even when you win on Monday, you talk about what you could have done differently or better.

“So, we’re constantly evolving as a racing team, but the fundamentals of having two drivers that we give equal opportunity to win, that won’t change.

“Do we look back and have lots of learnings? You know, I remember when we finished first and second in Spain, [in] our debrief on Monday, there were about eight things that were close calls that we could have done better.

“I think that’s the nature of a Formula 1 team, is to always evaluate and go, ‘What could we have done differently? What could we have done better?’

“I think in sport, you’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. Of course, when you’ve made mistakes, you wish you hadn’t, but that’s just not realistic. I’ve yet to see any person or team in any sport have the perfect season.

“So, we’re no different than that, but fundamentally, the way we go racing, that won’t change.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

