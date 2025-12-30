Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto admits that fellow new F1 engine entrant Red Bull Powetrains-Ford has got “more specific skills”.

However, Binotto warns that in the longer term, “the background of what is Audi”, and the “knowledge” which comes with it, will “certainly make the difference” for Audi.

Audi vs Red Bull-Ford: F1’s new players

The regulations have received a major overhaul for F1 2026. Smaller, lighter cars, utilising active aerodynamics, are on the way, while 50/50 electric and biofuel engines will arrive. It is one of the biggest season to season shake-ups which the sport has ever seen.

The revamped engine rules attracted two new manufacturers to the sport. Ford has partnered with Red Bull to form Red Bull Powertrains-Ford, while Audi has arrived via a takeover of the Sauber team.

Mattia Binotto sits at the head of Audi’s F1 project, while team principal Jonathan Wheatley has impressed since his arrival from Red Bull.

Binotto, when speaking with Reuters, stated that the Audi F1 project is “going in the right path, the right direction”, and is “building some credibility”.

With the team now part-owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and having penned a title-sponsorship deal with Revolut, Binotto says the rumblings over Audi’s commitment to the F1 project have been silenced.

“For the employees, that’s pretty clear. We are expanding, we are investing in the long term. Those facts are bringing a lot of credibility towards the project for the employees. There is no doubt that Audi is fully committed.

“The investments that we are doing currently with Audi, all of them are long-term projects because they are investments that we will see the return on them, in terms of performance, maybe in three or four years’ time.”

Binotto has made it clear now that he is “not expecting to have the best engine next year at all”, with Audi having given itself to 2030 to enter the F1 title scene.

“We don’t intend to be a surprise next year,” he added.

But, how will Audi stack up against fellow newcomer Red Bull-Ford.

Former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner spoke of “over 200 people from Mercedes” being poached for Red Bull Powertrains-Ford. Binotto admits that this will bring an immediate benefit for that project.

Binotto is confident of an Audi counter punch, however.

“I think, they’ve got more specific skills,” Binotto stated. “We’ve got the background of what’s Audi, what’s the knowledge of Audi, which in the long term will certainly make the difference.”

Sauber ensured that Audi F1 has a strong base to build from. The team scored 70 points in 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto proved an impressive duo, and will race on into the Audi F1 era.

Hulkenberg believes that integration in the team will be vital, as it goes from Sauber to the Audi F1 works team.

“The progress this year has been really good,” Hulkenberg told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, “also how we work together as a team, how we communicate, just how we operate, I feel, a lot of improvement has happened and taken place on that side.

“So I think we’re not in a bad spot.

“There’s always more things to do and then things to improve, but that’s part still of the process. We’re still growing, obviously, as a team and in headcount, and it’s also about integrating now the new power unit people with Hinwil and the race team.”

