Our latest F1 quiz focuses on the turbo hybrid era as a whole. Can you name every driver to have taken a podium within it?

Sticking to Grand Prix podiums only, a total of 26 different drivers have earned a top three finish in Formula 1’s recently-departed power unit regulations.

F1 quiz: Every podium finisher in the turbo hybrid era

Starting from 2014, Formula 1 moved to hybrid power alongside a 1.6-litre V6 engine which was a departure the sport’s previous naturally aspirated V8.

From next season, the sport will maintain a 1.6-litre V6 power unit alongside massively increased electrical power generation, which is set to generate similar levels of horsepower to its predecessors.

While there were chassis evolutions in 2017 and 2022, the previous turbo hybrid engine specification remained similar in its construction, with the era officially coming to an end in Abu Dhabi in December.

Now we can take this stint as a whole, we want you to name as many drivers to have earned a finish in the top three of a Grand Prix of any race from 2014 until 2025 as possible.

You have 12 minutes to complete this quiz, and there may be something of a tripping point awaiting…

Listed are the number of podiums and teams for each driver, but keep this in mind: Only the teams with which those podiums were earned appear in the answer box.

There are some drivers who went on to race for other teams in Formula 1, but did not score a podium with them. Likewise, they may have raced for other teams before earning a career podium, too – so just keep all of your options in mind while coming up with answers.

Good luck!

