2025 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Monza)

After a Ferrari 1-2 to kick off the weekend, Lando Norris topped the charts during FP2 at Monza.

These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 results: Italian Grand Prix FP2

Friday’s final practice session during the Italian Grand Prix weekend got underway with two mirror-related issues for the McLaren camp, with Oscar Piastri reporting a cracked mirror after taking back his car from Alex Dunne’s FP1 running, while Lando Norris reported losing his mirror entirely.

Kimi Antonelli’s Friday came to an early conclusion after beaching himself in the gravel, bringing out a red flag within the first 10 minutes of practice.

Both Piastri and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto were placed under investigation for infringing on the yellow flag waved for Antonelli’s crash, while Max Verstappen raised concerns about his Red Bull growing increasingly unstable.

In the final 10 minutes of the session, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a dive through the gravel at high speed, followed shortly after by Lewis Hamilton and Piastri. They joined the multitude of other drivers asking their teams to check the floor following a trip over the kerbs or through the gravel.

After a Ferrari 1-2 to kick off the weekend, it was Lando Norris ending the session at the top of the charts, followed by Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Piastri, and Hamilton rounding out the top 10.

More from the Italian Grand Prix:

👉 Power unit manufacturers set for V8 engine meeting as possible timeline revealed

👉 Ferrari makes shock Italian Grand Prix decision as 2024-spec parts return

Full Italian Grand Prix FP2 results:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:19.878

2. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.083s

3. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +0.096s

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.181s

5. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.192s

6. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | +0.199s

7. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.301s

8. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +0.363s

9. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull Racing | +0.391s

10. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.398s

11. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.505s

12. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.597s

13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +0.650s

14. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.729s

15. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.767s

16. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +0.776s

17. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.933s

18. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.224s

19. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +1.489s

20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +1.686s

FULL RESULTS: Italian GP: Lando Norris fastest in FP2 as FIA launches Oscar Piastri investigation