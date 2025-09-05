2025 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Monza)
These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 at the Italian Grand Prix.
F1 results: Italian Grand Prix FP2
Friday’s final practice session during the Italian Grand Prix weekend got underway with two mirror-related issues for the McLaren camp, with Oscar Piastri reporting a cracked mirror after taking back his car from Alex Dunne’s FP1 running, while Lando Norris reported losing his mirror entirely.
Kimi Antonelli’s Friday came to an early conclusion after beaching himself in the gravel, bringing out a red flag within the first 10 minutes of practice.
Both Piastri and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto were placed under investigation for infringing on the yellow flag waved for Antonelli’s crash, while Max Verstappen raised concerns about his Red Bull growing increasingly unstable.
In the final 10 minutes of the session, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a dive through the gravel at high speed, followed shortly after by Lewis Hamilton and Piastri. They joined the multitude of other drivers asking their teams to check the floor following a trip over the kerbs or through the gravel.
After a Ferrari 1-2 to kick off the weekend, it was Lando Norris ending the session at the top of the charts, followed by Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Piastri, and Hamilton rounding out the top 10.
Full Italian Grand Prix FP2 results:
- 1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:19.878
- 2. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.083s
- 3. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +0.096s
- 4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.181s
- 5. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.192s
- 6. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | +0.199s
- 7. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.301s
- 8. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +0.363s
- 9. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull Racing | +0.391s
- 10. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.398s
- 11. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.505s
- 12. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.597s
- 13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +0.650s
- 14. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.729s
- 15. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.767s
- 16. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +0.776s
- 17. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.933s
- 18. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.224s
- 19. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +1.489s
- 20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +1.686s
