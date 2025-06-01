2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Barcelona)

Oscar Piastri led the Spanish Grand Prix from pole to flag, adding yet another win to his total this season and extended his championship lead.

Here are the full F1 results for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 results: What happened during the Spanish Grand Prix?

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll withdrew from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday evening, citing concerns with the wrist he injured in 2023. As such, only 19 drivers started the event, with Yuki Tsunoda lining up on pit lane.

Polesitter Oscar Piastri had a strong start, taking a dominant lead as Max Verstappen harassed Lando Norris for second place and grabbed the position. Both Ferraris swept by George Russell, while Nico Hulkenberg wound his way into the points by Lap 2.

With DRS enabled, Verstappen was able to start putting early pressure on Piastri as early as Lap 3.

The Ferrari drivers kicked off a strong battle against one another, with Lewis Hamilton being told to move over and swap positions with Charles Leclerc on Lap 9. Two laps later, Norris began to chop down the gap to Verstappen and begin lining up a pass as Verstappen reported “no grip” compared to McLarens.

Leader Piastri pitted on Lap 23, losing out on the lead to Max Verstappen — but Verstappen soon found out the hard way that his rapid pace couldn’t be sustained for much longer.

The most chaotic moment of the race came on Lap 55, when Kimi Antonelli lost control of his Mercedes and abandoned it in the gravel.

Most of the field took advantage of the neutralized field to dip into the pits for fresh rubber. It took several laps to clear Antonelli’s machine and move lapped cars out of the way.

The field returned to green heading into Lap 61 with Piastri and Norris on used softs and Verstappen on hards — the only tyre he had left in what became a four-stop race for the Red Bull driver.

Piastri grabbed a strong start, while Verstappen nearly lost control of his car and opened up a chance for Leclerc to pass into a podium position.

Russell began to chase down the reigning champion, with Verstappen running off the road in order to defend after making contact. He was advised to let Russell by, only for the two to collide. Russell was able to complete the pass shortly after into Turn 13 on the penultimate lap, but the collision was quickly put under investigation and awarded a 10 second penalty.

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Barcelona)

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +2.471

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +10.455

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +11.359

5. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +13.648

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +15.508

7. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +16.022

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +17.882

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +21.564

10. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +21.826 (After 10s penalty)

11. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +25.532

12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +25.996

13. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) +28.822

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) +29.309

15. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +31.381

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +32.197

17. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +37.065 (After 10s penalty)

18. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – DNF

19. Alex Albon (Williams) – DNF

Note that Lance Stroll did not start the Spanish Grand Prix, reporting persistent problems with the wrist he injured in 2023.