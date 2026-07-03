Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton set the pace in free practice (FP1) at the 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hamilton clocked a fastest time of 1:29.260, outpacing Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 0.213 seconds.

F1 results from FP1 at 2026 British Grand Prix

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Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was third with George Russell, the winner of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, in fourth.

Oscar Piastri was fifth for McLaren, a tenth ahead of Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris, the reigning world champion, was seventh with Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar 0.050s slower in eighth.

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Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

Further back, Aston Martin’s woes continued with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll more than three seconds off the pace in 20th and 22nd respectively.

Adrian Newey, the Aston Martin team principal, confirmed this week that the team’s long-awaited upgrade will arrive at the Hungarian Grand Prix, two races from now, later this month.

A full report of FP1 at the British Grand Prix can be found at the bottom of this article.

First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2026 British Grand Prix

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.260

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.213

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.599

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.678

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.887

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.980

7 Lando Norris McLaren +1.028

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.078

9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.483

10 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.590

11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.706

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.775

13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.079

14 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.113

15 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.424

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.424

17 Alexander Albon Williams +2.437

18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.890

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.981

20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.697

21 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.759

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.870

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