Full qualifying results from qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Following a combative performance from the Mercedes pair in the Sprint earlier in the day, cars were back on track to set the grid for Sunday’s race.

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.953 1:13.079 1:12.578 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:13.380 1:13.076 1:12.646 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.503 1:13.049 1:12.729 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.559 1:13.285 1:12.781 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.767 1:13.041 1:12.868 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.067 1:13.479 1:12.907 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:13.654 1:12.975 1:12.935 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.825 1:13.496 1:12.976 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:13.895 1:13.548 1:13.280 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.466 1:13.857 1:13.697 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:14.562 1:13.886 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:14.346 1:13.897 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:14.775 1:14.071 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.698 1:14.187 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:14.276 1:14.273 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.449 1:14.416 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.845 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.851 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.196 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:15.429 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.195 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:16.272

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Qualifying 1

Kimi Antonelli topped the segment from Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar, while the Sprint winner George Russell was only fifth best.

Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly were flagged by officials for a post-race investigation into an incident during the segment.

A wild slide for Lance Stroll highlighted his session as he made an early exit with the 21st fastest time, quicker only than Valtteri Bottas who pinched a brake heading into Turn 1 on his final flying lap.

Both Audis also missed the cut as they struggled for one lap pace, while Fernando Alonso was also an early elimination.

Esteban Ocon was the final driver to miss the cut.

Qualifying 2

Impressive early pace saw Hadjar top the segment, leading Lewis Hamilton by 0.066s, with Lando Norris only 0.07s off top spot.

The top five were split by just 0.104s with Antonelli fourth best and Russell fifth.

Missing the cut were Nico Hulkenberg, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Oliver Bearman.

Franco Colapinto progressed into Qualifying 3 as he out-qualified his Alpine teammate once again, while Arvid Lindblad also made the grade.

Qualifying 3

A mistake from Russell meant he didn’t have an early banker lap, leaving him 10th in the final moments of the session.

He climbed his way to third fastest which became fourth when Antonelli banked a 1:12.646.

However, the Brit was able to improve next time around, improving by 0.068s over his Mercedes teammate.

Behind them came the two McLarens, then Hamilton from Verstappen, Hadjar, Charles Leclerc, Lindblad, and Colapinto.