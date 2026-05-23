The FIA stewards announced a busy schedule of investigations after Canadian Grand Prix qualifying, including a second involving Lewis Hamilton of the day.

Cleared earlier on Saturday for a Sprint race incident, Hamilton found himself back under investigation for a potential qualifying impede of Pierre Gasly. Both Aston Martins, manned by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, are also among the drivers under FIA investigation in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton among drivers under FIA investigation

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Hamilton caught the attention of the stewards for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage in his last-lap Sprint battle with Oscar Piastri. No further action was taken.

But, Hamilton made another trip to the stewards’ room after qualifying, this time for potentially impeding Alpine’s Pierre Gasly at Turn 8 during the opening segment of qualifying.

Elsewhere, Alonso is being investigated for a potential unsafe release. Franco Colapinto showed quick reactions on the Alpine brakes in response to Alonso’s sudden emergence into the pit lane at the start of Q1.

The sister Aston Martin, driven by Lance Stroll, is also under investigation over an alleged release in an unsafe condition, in Q1.

It is a double investigation for Stroll, who also may have impeded the Audi of Nico Hulkenberg at Turn 5.

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The FIA is also looking at a possible non-compliance with the race director’s instructions from Sergio Perez, Alonso having taken evasive action as he reached the slow-moving Cadillac at the final chicane.

It is a busy evening ahead for the stewards.

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