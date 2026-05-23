Lewis Hamilton faces a nervous wait following the Canadian Grand Prix Sprint, as an FIA investigation was launched.

Hamilton’s possible transgression revolves around potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The outcome of a late scrap with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc did not go the way that Hamilton wanted.

FIA launches Lewis Hamilton investigation at Canadian GP

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Hamilton got the jump on Piastri at the start of the Canada Sprint. The pair put on a thrilling battle to the finish line, one which Leclerc also joined.

That trio had looked to close in on the leading three of George Russell, Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli following fireworks between Mercedes teammates Russell and Antonelli.

Ultimately, Hamilton, Piastri and Leclerc remained a battle for fourth.

Featuring a whack of the ‘Wall of Champions’ under late pressure from Piastri, lost out to both the McLaren driver and Ferrari teammate Leclerc by the chequered flag.

Hamilton confirmed that he lost out to Piastri in the final corner, and a loss of momentum opened the door for Leclerc to also come through and snatch fifth.

Having run P4 for much of the race, Hamilton was forced to settle for sixth.

Following the Sprint, the FIA announced that it was investigating Hamilton for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage in that late scrap.

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Hamilton has cut an upbeat figure thus far in Montreal, shutting down retirement talk and seemingly benefitting so far from a simulator-free preparation.

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