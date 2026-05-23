A shift in the title race was felt in the Canadian Grand Prix Sprint, as Mercedes fireworks erupted between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Demanding a Russell “penalty” and being told to stop “moaning” by Toto Wolff, Antonelli was forced to settle for third as the gloves came off between the Mercedes drivers. Lando Norris was the big benefactor, securing second.

Mercedes fireworks as George Russell wins Canada Sprint

Pierre Gasly, Oliver Bearman, Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas all went from the pit lane for the Canadian GP Sprint.

There was frantic grid work taking place on Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin AMR26, focused on the front-right suspension. Time was ticking to ensure that the home hero’s car was fully ready to go.

He too would start from the pit lane.

There were a mix of tyre compounds for the Canada Sprint start. The top eight were on mediums. P9 Arvid Lindblad was the highest starter on hards. Sergio Perez, Stroll and Valtteri Bottas had gone for softs.

Lights out! No dodgy Mercedes starts this time. Russell led from Antonelli, Lando Norris third, Lewis Hamilton fourth and Oscar Piastri fifth.

Nico Hulkenberg went lawnmowing over the second chicane as he challenged Franco Colapinto. Stroll was noted for a potential start procedure infringement, but no further action was taken.

Norris was already three seconds off the lead by the third lap. Isack Hadjar reported an engine problem, and soon after retired from the Sprint. He was sent back out on Lap 10.

Lap 5 and the Mercedes pair were getting their elbows out. Antonelli took a look into the final chicane. No way through. At Turn 1/2, he took the inside into the outside line, and was shown the grass, avoiding Russell as he returned to the track.

Antonelli went again into Turn 8, but was sent bouncing over the grass and demanded a Russell “penalty”. Norris was loving this, as he picked off the furious Antonelli and set off after Russell.

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“Concentrate on the driving, not the radio moaning,” was the crystal clear demand from Toto Wolff over the radio to Antonelli, who’s head was at risk of spiralling.

Antonelli kept it together and homed back in on Norris, who was all over Russell’s W17.

Just past the halfway mark, Hamilton, Piastri and Leclerc were also closing in on this fight for the lead.

“What the hell is he doing? He’s just in the middle of the road.” Russell was not best pleased with Albon, who he felt left it late in yielding down the start/finish straight, rather than the back one.

Hamilton and Co. were dropping back from the leading trio.

Verstappen had been noted for a potential yellow flag infringement at Turn 2. No further investigation. Hulkenberg had a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Hamilton whacked the ‘Wall of Champions’, but raced on to tell the tale.

A poor launch down the back straight left Norris vulnerable. Antonelli sent it into Turn 1, but cut the corner, returned, and returned P2 to Norris.

Piastri and Leclerc passed Hamilton.

No stresses for Russell, who crossed the line to claim a thrilling Canadian GP Sprint victory.

Full Canadian GP Sprint results to follow…