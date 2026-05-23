Max Verstappen has guaranteed one thing about his F1 future: he’ll be on the grid next season. The bigger question is whether he’ll still be wearing Red Bull colours.

The four-time world champion has been heavily linked to a move to Mercedes, with that rumour once again gathering momentum in Montreal.

Max Verstappen addresses Red Bull and F1 future uncertainty

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Back in 2022, just months after winning his debut world title with Red Bull, Verstappen signed the longest single driver contract ever in Formula 1.

He agreed a bumper five-year deal with the Milton Keynes squad, committing his future to Red Bull through to the end of 2028 despite having two seasons remaining on his previous deal.

But even though he has two years remaining on that contract, he has been linked to rival teams – most notably Mercedes.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff publicly courted the Dutchman in 2024 as he sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who was off to Ferrari, before giving up his pursuit and signing Kimi Antonelli.

Aston Martin and McLaren have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Verstappen.

So far, he’s remained committed to “the Red Bull family”.

But is he committed to Formula 1?

After losing the world title to McLaren’s Lando Norris last season, this year Red Bull has also lost ground to the rampant Mercedes team.

His on-track results, coupled with his dislike of the new regulations, has led to speculation that the driver could walk away from Formula 1 at the end of this year.

Verstappen has put an end to that.

“Yes, definitely,” he told De Telegraaf when asked if he would still be driving in Formula 1 in 2027.

“Unless very crazy things happen, but I don’t assume that. I hope everyone keeps their word.

“But I can confirm that I will stay in Formula 1.”

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be a Red Bull driver.

The Verstappen to Mercedes rumours were reignited in the Montreal paddock on Thursday when his father, Jos, was seen chatting with Wolff in the Mercedes hospitality.

Verstappen admitted he has yet to decide whether he will continue as a Red Bull driver next season.

“I’m not in a hurry, am I?” said the 28-year-old.

“I would prefer to stay connected to Red Bull for the rest of my life, I’ve always said that. But making that decision doesn’t have to be made today or tomorrow.

“Whether it is here or somewhere else; there is much more to it than just the Formula 1 contract.

“I’m also talking about all the other projects. I am also talking to Red Bull about that.

“I am very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it doesn’t work out, it’s fine for me. That’s how I am in life.”

More on Max Verstappen’s future in F1

Verstappen’s F1 future gets major boost as FIA rules shift wins approval

Red Bull boss dismisses Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff paddock chat intrigue

But while Verstappen is open to all possibilities, the one thing he won’t consider is taking a sabbatical.

“No, not a sabbatical,” he insisted. “I’m not the person for that. If I stop, I stop completely. That’s just not the case now.”

Verstappen is seventh in the Drivers’ Championship after four rounds, with 26 points to Kimi Antonelli’s 100.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen reveals bizarre Red Bull issue behind disappointing Canada qualifying