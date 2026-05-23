George Russell headlines an all-Mercedes front row for Saturday’s Sprint at the Canadian Grand Prix, having outpaced Kimi Antonelli by 0.068s.

Alex Albon and Liam Lawson make up the back row as neither was able to take to the track in Sprint qualifying due to issues during the weekend’s sole practice session.

The grid order for the 2026 Canadian GP Sprint

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Russell secured pole position for the Sprint with a 1:12.965 around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, narrowly edging out his teammate. It was the Briton’s first qualifying P1 since he claimed pole for the Chinese GP Sprint.

The Mercedes teammates will line up ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari and Red Bull continued the two-by-two trend with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Charles Leclerc on row three and Max Verstappen in front of Isack Hadjar on the fourth row.

Arvid Lindblad and Carlos Sainz broke the trend in ninth and tenth places respectively.

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Further down, Fernando Alonso made it into SQ2 but wasn’t able to take his place after crashing at Turn 3. That left him P16 on the grid.

Meanwhile, neither Albon nor Lawson even took part in Sprint qualifying.

Albon had an unfortunate encounter with a groundhog during the day’s earlier practice session, with his Williams suffering extensive damage.

As for Lawson, his Racing Bulls suffered a loss of power during practice as he ground to a halt coming out of the second chicane.

An issue with his car’s CDS [clutch disengagement system] button meant the session had to be red-flagged as marshals struggled to move his car. Racing Bulls wasn’t able to repair the car in time for SQ1.

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Grid

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:12.965

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.068

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.315

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.334

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.361

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.445

7 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.539

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.640

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.772

10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.571

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine

14 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team

15 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team

16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

17 Sergio Perez Cadillac

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

21 Alex Albon Williams

22 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

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