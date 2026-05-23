Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost reportedly suffered a minor head injury after armed robbers targeted his family home in Switzerland.

According to a report, the perpetrators entered the house while Prost and his family were present, threatened them, and forced one person to open a safe before fleeing with stolen goods.

Alain Prost injured in reported Switzerland home robbery

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The incident reportedly took place early Tuesday morning, with the robbers gaining entry into the home.

They threatened Prost and his family and “slightly injured a family member in the head”, reportedly the four-time F1 world champion, before forcing another family member to open the safe.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed: “The Vaud Cantonal Police immediately deployed a major search operation and notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which opened a criminal investigation. Investigations are continuing to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

“This event required the involvement of several patrols from the Vaud gendarmerie, the canine brigade, the Nyon-Region Police, inspectors from the security police and the forensic police brigade, an ESU psychological support team for the family, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the French Gendarmerie.”

As yet, no arrests have been made.

F1 robberies: Watches targeted by thieves

US GP spectators appear in court following brazen watch thefts

Carlos Sainz speaks out after chasing down thieves in attempted robbery in Milan

Formula 1 in general has seen an increase in robberies in recent years, with Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz all targeted for their watches.

However, the first notable incident was Bernie Ecclestone, who was the victim of a mugging in London in 2010.

The former F1 supremo suffered a black eye as his Hublot watch was stolen from his wrist.

The Briton was thrown to the ground in the attack, leaving him with injuries to his face and a swollen eye.

As only Bernie would, he sent a photograph of his injured face to Jean-Claude Biver, CEO of Hublot, with the note: “See what people will do for a Hublot”.

Hublot agreed, paid €2.5 million for the rights to the photo, and launched one of the most widely discussed luxury campaigns in memory.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract: Martin Brundle makes F1 2028 claim