Charles Leclerc has ruled out Ferrari closing the gap on Mercedes’ power unit in the the first round of F1’s ADUO assessments, which comes into effect after the Canadian GP.

Although he believes Ferrari will be granted the additional upgrade, he says Ferrari’s power unit is too far off Mercedes’ and even Ford’s to have much of an impact.

Ferrari unlikely to close Mercedes power unit gap says Leclerc

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ADUO stands for Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities.

During specific periods of each F1 season from 2026 to 2030, the FIA will monitor each manufacturer’s Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) performance by creating an ‘ICE Performance Index’.

If a power unit manufacturer’s ICE is 2 per cent or more behind the best-performing engine in the Performance Index, the PUM will qualify for ADUO.

A PUM that is deemed to be at least 2 per cent but less than 4 per cent down, will be granted one additional homologation upgrade in the current season, while any power unit that is 4 per cent or more down will be given two additional upgrades.

The first round of ADUO evaluations ends after Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

But while Ferrari is hoping to be granted that ADUO, Leclerc doubts it will have much of an impact, such is Mercedes’ engine advantage.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult [to catch Mercedes],” Leclerc said. “I think they have a very big advantage.

“And ADUO, I mean I obviously don’t know yet if we are in – I’ll be surprised if not because I can see sometimes in the straight that we are lacking a little bit compared to the Mercedes or even Ford power unit – I think it will definitely be a help to try and get closer. Whether it will be enough to close the gap, I don’t know.

“It also depends which level we get, if we get it at all, but surely if we get it, it will be a help to get closer.”

Ferrari was fifth and sixth in Friday’s Sprint quali at the Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 0.361s down on the leading Mercedes driver, with Leclerc a further tenth back.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur says he trusts the FIA to implement the ADUO fairly for all involved.

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media at the Miami Grand Prix, he said: “Now we have to trust the FIA. They will come back to us with numbers soon and we have to rely on this.

“But at the end of the day, we are speaking about per cent and I know perfectly that it’s not easy to assess but if you have an overall look on the straight-line speed, that it’s yeah, OK

“On the mechanism, what you can do, the dyno hours and so this is crystal clear. The parameters to consider the performance are also clear from day one and I don’t see any issue on the current situation.”

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