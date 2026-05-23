Lewis Hamilton can breathe a huge sigh of relief after the FIA stewards opted against taking action at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton had been placed under investigation for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage in a late battle with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, a scrap which Hamilton emerged from as the loser. The stewards also addressed the elephant in the room after Hulkenberg was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Lewis Hamilton in the clear after FIA investigation

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Hamilton got the jump on Piastri at the start of the Canada Sprint. The pair put on a thrilling battle to the finish line, one which Leclerc also joined, with P4 on the line.

Fourth place had been Hamilton’s for much of the 100km race, the seven-time Canadian GP winner withstanding a ‘Wall of Champions’ whack as Piastri upped the pressure late in the Sprint.

But, things unravelled for Hamilton on the final lap as Piastri came through at the final corner, while a loss of momentum for Hamilton, gave Leclerc the speed to drag past and snatch fifth at the line.

The stewards announced after the Sprint that Hamilton was under investigation, having left the track at the final chicane, initially re-joining ahead of Piastri.

But, no further action will be taken against Hamilton.

Earlier in the Sprint, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg had been hit with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage versus Liam Lawson.

The stewards moved to explain why there was a disparity between the Hamilton and Hulkenberg decisions.

The verdict reads: “The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Car 44 was in front of Car 81 on the approach to Turn 13 and left the track, drove through the chicane and rejoined, in front of Car 81.

“However this incident differs from the previous incident in this session involving cars 27 and 30 in that Car 81 was not in an overtaking position on Car 44.

“Accordingly Car 44 was not deemed by the stewards to be “defending” its position hence was not deemed to gain a lasting advantage, consistent with the Driving Standards Guidelines.”

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The Sprint was won by Mercedes’ George Russell from Lando Norris in the McLaren and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The elbows came out between the Mercedes teammates, marking a potential turning point in the brewing title race.

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