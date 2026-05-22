With Sprint Qualifying underway in Canada, here are the latest results from the ongoing session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

This weekend’s action sees a Sprint race on Saturday and, to set the grid, a Sprint Qualifying session is currently being held at the Canadian Grand Prix circuit in Montreal.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying 3 results

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With the soft tyres mandated for the final part of Sprint Qualifying, there were some minor errors at the start of the session as Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz each had some scruffy moments at the start of their first flying laps.

After a series of preparation laps, the first proper laptime came from Hamilton as the Ferrari driver logged a 1:13.411 to go a tenth clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Isack Hadjar was a further tenth back in the second RB22.

Of the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell crossed the line to snatch provisional pole with a 1:13.194 to move ahead of Hamilton, while Kimi Antonelli could only manage third after keeping pace with Russell through practice and the early stages of qualifying.

With Verstappen down to fourth and Hadjar in fifth, Oscar Piastri placed his McLaren in sixth, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad.

Replays showed that Leclerc had gone almost fully sideways at the Wall of Champions, while Lando Norris got sideways through Turn 2 as he logged the ninth-best time.

After a cooldown lap, some of the drivers tried a second flying lap: Hamilton remained second despite improving by a tenth, while Verstappen remained fourth as he improved by just 0.003 seconds.

Norris, however, was the big mover as he jumped from ninth to second and finished three-tenths down on Russell as the Mercedes man extended his lead with a 1:12.965.

At the chequered flag, Antonelli made it a Mercedes 1-2 as the championship leader took second place with the fastest final sector and finished 0.068 down on Russell.

1. George Russell, Mercedes 1:12.965 2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes +0.068 3. Lando Norris, McLaren +0.315 4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren +0.334 5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari +0.361 6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.445 7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.539 8. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull +0.640 9. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls +0.772 10. Carlos Sainz, Williams +1.571

FULL REPORT: Canadian Grand Prix: George Russell snatches Sprint pole as Fernando Alonso crashes

Sprint Qualifying 2 Results

With Alonso unable to take part in SQ2 as a consequence of his crash in the first part of qualifying, it meant just five drivers faced elimination in the 10-minute segment of Sprint Qualifying 2.

Norris was the first frontrunner to set a time, dipping under the 1:14s for the first time with a 1:13.957, but was immediately beaten by the two Mercedes drivers and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

Russell logged a 1:13.466 to go 0.085 clear of Antonelli, with Hamilton just under two-tenths of a second behind, while Norris was a further three-tenths of a second back.

Leclerc went fifth-quickest, ahead of Lindblad, while, with five minutes to go, there was still no lap time from Verstappen.

Along with the Dutch driver, it was Sainz, Bearman, Colapinto, and Hulkenberg in the drop zone as the final minutes began.

Verstappen had a lap deleted for exceeding track limits, but, with it being a second preparation lap, this proved inconsequential as he then went ninth-fastest to escape the drop zone, although he radioed in to report his unhappiness with the car’s handling as he encountered “jumping” on the straights.

Also moving up was Sainz, half a second back from Verstappen, leaving Bortoleto in the drop zone with Colapinto, Ocon, Bearman, and Hulkenberg.

Up front, Russell lowered the benchmark to a 1:13.026 to go almost half a second clear of the field, with Hamilton second ahead of Antonelli.

Verstappen weathered the onslaught of the final laps from those in the drop zone, with Sainz remaining 10th, leaving the aforementioned drivers in the drop zone and eliminated.

1. George Russell, Mercedes 1:13.026 2. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari +0.439 3. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes +0.525 4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.528 5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren +0.832 6. Lando Norris, McLaren +0.931 7. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls +1.114 8. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull +1.213 9. Max Verstappen, Red Bull +1.386 10. Carlos Sainz, Williams +1.521 11. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi +1.569 12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi +1.601 13. Franco Colapinto, Alpine +1.676 14. Esteban Ocon, Haas +1.902 15. Oliver Bearman, Haas +2.279 16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin No time

Sprint Qualifying 1 Results

Following his practice crash, Alex Albon was unable to take part in SQ1 due to the extent of the damage to the Williams from his collision with a groundhog.

Joining him on the sidelines before the qualifying session even began was Liam Lawson, whose hydraulic issues from early in practice weren’t rectified in time to be able to join in the action on Friday afternoon.

With the use of the medium tyre mandatory for the session, Russell went quickest ahead of the two McLaren drivers in the opening half of SQ1, before Verstappen dropped the benchmark down to a mid-1:14 in his Red Bull.

But this was nothing compared to what Antonelli produced with his first proper flyer as the Mercedes man did a 1:14.0, which Russell couldn’t replicate as he sailed off into the escape area at the final chicane.

Hamilton then went quickest on a 1:13.922 to become the first driver to dip below 1:14 in the weekend, putting him just under a tenth clear of Antonelli, with Norris a further three-tenths back.

With three minutes to go, Verstappen went third-quickest while, at the bottom end, it was Sainz, Perez, Bottas, and Colapinto facing elimination alongside Albon and Lawson.

Fernando Alonso, in P14 and eyeing a Q2 appearance, then crashed to bring out the red flags with 1:46 remaining on the clock, meaning those in trouble were facing a pressure-filled last few moments of SQ1.

The Spaniard was uninjured, with replays showing he had locked up and sailed straight on into the barriers at Turn 3, unfortunately ruining any chance of taking part in SQ2.

At the red flag, the drivers in the bottom four alongside the eliminated two were Perez, Stroll, Gasly, and Bottas.

The dash to reach the end of the pit lane to form the queue to resume the circuit saw the drivers in the bottom six, apart from Bearman, manage to get close to the head of the queue, with Stroll managing to be second out onto the circuit behind Sainz when the lights turned green to resume.

In the dash to start a flying lap, only Sainz, Stroll, and Hamilton managed to start the lap on time, with the others having to forlornly trot back to the pits with no chance to improve.

None of the three improved their laps, with Sainz and Hamilton each taking to the escape area at the chicane, while Stroll backed off after realising he couldn’t improve.

1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 1:13.889 2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes +0.121 3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.139 4. Lando Norris, McLaren +0.376 5. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls +0.628 6. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull +0.652 7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren +0.776 8. George Russell, Mercedes +0.883 9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1.117 10. Franco Colapinto, Alpine +1.595 11. Carlos Sainz, Williams +1.611 12. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi +1.784 13. Esteban Ocon, Haas +1.871 14. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +1.871 15. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi +1.912 16. Oliver Bearman, Haas +1.983 17. Sergio Perez, Cadillac +2.113 18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +2.465 19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine +2.753 20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac +2.977 21. Alex Albon, Williams No time 22. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls No time

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