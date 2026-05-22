How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on a free live stream

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The stop-start F1 season returns this week with the Canadian Grand Prix and fans will be able to watch it live across the world.

Apple TV’s deal with F1 means fans in the US will be able to watch the race live on the streaming service free if they sign up for a free trial.

Apple is offering free trials of its service for fans in the US and the seven-day deal means practice, qualifying, and the race itself will all be free to anybody who signs up. Apple TV includes its own streaming offer, the UK’s Sky Sports coverage and F1TV’s data-led streams for the ultimate race viewing experience.

Fans will be able to watch individual driver streams and see race metrics and timings live throughout the weekend by signing up here. As part of the Apple TV deal the race will also be streamed on Netflix for US viewers.

UK viewers will be able to watch the race on Sky Sports and will need a subscription to see the race.

The race, officially named the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada 2026, takes place across 70 laps of the famous 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.

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The first practice session of the weekend will take place on Friday 22 May at 12.30 local time, shortly after the car presentation. It will last an hour and finish around 1.30pm local time.

There will be a team press conference before sprint qualifying at 4.30pm local time.

The sprint race itself will take place on Saturday at midday followed by qualifying at 4pm. The race itself takes place on Sunday at 4pm local time.

It means fans in the UK will be able to watch the race at 9pm because the UK is five hours ahead of local race time.

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Read next: F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 – Live Updates, Schedule, Weather, Preview & Predictions