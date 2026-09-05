2026 Italian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Monza)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 13th round of the F1 2026 season.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix?
Gasly clocked a fastest lap of 1:21.786 to claim pole at the circuit where he claimed his only F1 victory in 2020.
Mercedes driver George Russell was forced to settle for second place, trailing Gasly by 0.060 seconds.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start third despite locking up and running wide at the first chicane on his final qualifying lap.
Charles Leclerc was classified fourth, marginally ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth.
Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen will start sixth.
Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh, but will start at the back of the grid after Mercedes opted to change his engine at this event.
Gasly’s Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto was classified eighth in qualifying, with Lando Norris in ninth.
Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.
A full report from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.
Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results
1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.612
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.019
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.047
4 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.050
5 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.115
6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.146
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.167
8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.235
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.290
10 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.294
11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.312
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.334
13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.377
14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.828
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.854
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.004
ELIMINATED
17 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.143
18 Alexander Albon Williams +1.744
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1.752
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1.983
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.538
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.610
Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:21.882
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.135
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.185
4 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.195
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.279
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.306
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.463
8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.518
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.627
10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.634
ELIMINATED
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.635
12 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.874
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.897
14 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.939
15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.571
16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.572
Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results
1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:21.786
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.060
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.180
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.218
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.225
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.284
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.307
8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.434
9 Lando Norris McLaren +0.470
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.500
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