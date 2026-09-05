Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 13th round of the F1 2026 season.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix?

Gasly clocked a fastest lap of 1:21.786 to claim pole at the circuit where he claimed his only F1 victory in 2020.

Mercedes driver George Russell was forced to settle for second place, trailing Gasly by 0.060 seconds.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start third despite locking up and running wide at the first chicane on his final qualifying lap.

Charles Leclerc was classified fourth, marginally ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen will start sixth.

Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh, but will start at the back of the grid after Mercedes opted to change his engine at this event.

Gasly’s Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto was classified eighth in qualifying, with Lando Norris in ninth.

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

A full report from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results

1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.612

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.019

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.047

4 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.050

5 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.115

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.146

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.167

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.235

9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.290

10 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.294

11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.312

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.334

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.377

14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.828

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.854

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.004

ELIMINATED

17 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.143

18 Alexander Albon Williams +1.744

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1.752

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1.983

21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.538

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.610

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:21.882

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.135

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.185

4 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.195

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.279

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.306

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.463

8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.518

9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.627

10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.634

ELIMINATED

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.635

12 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.874

13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.897

14 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.939

15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.571

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.572

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results

1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:21.786

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.060

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.180

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.218

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.225

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.284

7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.307

8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.434

9 Lando Norris McLaren +0.470

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.500

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