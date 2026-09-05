Williams pair Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are under investigation by the FIA stewards following the final practice session at the Italian Grand Prix.

Both drivers are being investigated over potential yellow flag infringements during the final hour of practice at Monza.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon under FIA investigation at Italian GP

The stewards announced in-session that both Williams drivers had been noted over potential yellow flag infringements.

That was later upgraded to a post-session investigation into both drivers.

Sainz finished the session in P16, a result which come qualifying, would be good enough to take the Spaniard into Q2.

Albon was classified P18 at the end of FP3.

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It has been a challenging 2026 season for Williams, the team having gone without a points finish since Monaco.

However, Williams was boosted with the recent confirmation that Sainz and Albon had committed to the team for 2027.

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