Both Lance Stroll and Aston Martin received a warning from the FIA stewards following an incident with McLaren driver Lando Norris in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Norris was forced to run wide at the first chicane in FP2 after encountering a slow-moving Stroll at the end of the main straight.

FIA confirms Lance Stroll decision after ‘dangerous’ Lando Norris FP2 incident

Norris was heard commenting over team radio in the aftermath of the incident: “What the hell is this guy doing? It’s dangerous.”

The FIA stewards ruled that the incident was “potentially dangerous.”

Stroll and an Aston Martin team representative were required to report to the stewards at 1730 local time in Italy.

Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Stroll and Aston Martin had received a warning apiece.

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll: Aston Martin head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The stewards’ verdict read: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The team representative advised that its analysis of Car 1 indicated that it was on a cool down lap. This transpired to be only partially correct as the driver of Car 1 kept a competitive pace into turn 1.

“Car 18 unnecessarily impeded Car 1 and accordingly this is a breach of the regulations.

“Due to the potentially dangerous situation because of the high speed delta, a formal warning is imposed on both the team and the driver.”

Stroll, who was classified slowest of all in 22nd place in FP2, is among three full-time drivers yet to score a point in the F1 2026 season.

His best result remains a 13th-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Flavio Briatore makes shocking McLaren accusation after Gasly FIA decision