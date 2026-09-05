Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will face no further action by the FIA stewards after an incident between the pair in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton appeared to jump Verstappen in the queue ahead of the final flying laps in FP3 at Monza, with the pair effectively racing wheel-to-wheel down the pit straight.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen avoid further FIA action at Italian GP

Verstappen was seen giving Hamilton a thumbs up as the pair travelled at full speed before Verstappen made a late-braking move down the inside of the first chicane.

Hamilton was forced to take avoiding action, cutting across the run-off area at the chicane.

Both drivers pointed the blame at each other, with Verstappen telling Red Bull over team radio: “He caused that.”

Hamilton reported to Ferrari: “I got blocked by Max, so…”

Carlo Santi, Hamilton’s Ferrari race engineer, replied: “Yes, we saw.”

Neither driver completed what would’ve been his final flying lap, both backing off.

The FIA has confirmed that the stewards will take no further action against Hamilton and Verstappen.

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The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen came a short time after the Red Bull driver expressed his frustration with a Ferrari “always” in the way.

Sergio Perez’s Cadillac had ran wide at Lesmo 1, kicking up a heap of gravel for the Ferrari and Verstappen behind.

Verstappen was heard saying over team radio: “This **** Ferrari again! My God! Always in the way!”

The stewards also decided to take no further action on an impeding incident between George Russell and Oscar Piastri in FP3.

Piastri, the McLaren driver, encountered a slow-moving Russell on the apex of Lesmo 1, forcing him to slow significantly.

Russell topped FP3 at Monza, recording a fastest time of 1:22.219.

Hamilton was classified second, trailing Russell by 0.226 seconds, with Verstappen 0.350s back in third.

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