Max Verstappen isn’t willing to chase the tow at Monza this weekend, as doing so could put a driver in a “sh**ty” situation in qualifying.

Instead, the four-time world champion, who is still chasing his first win of the F1 2026 season, will focus on ensuring he can get the best out of his Red Bull RB22 without any assistance – even from his teammate Liam Lawson.

Max Verstappen explains why he will not chase a tow at Monza

Monza is a circuit where the tow can make a huge difference, especially in qualifying.

Last season, McLaren used it to put Lando Norris on provisional pole position with Oscar Piastri giving his teammate his slipstream.

However, moments later Verstappen, who did not use tow from his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, stormed through to claim pole position by 0.077s, setting a new lap record in the process.

Verstappen intends to do the same this year.

Although the tow could be more important than ever this season given the new engine regulations and energy harvesting, Verstappen says he is only focused on what he can do alone in his RB22.

“Not sure within a second, [but] maybe a bit closer than what you have seen in the last few years,” the Dutchman told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at Monza.

“It’s also so easy to put yourself in a sh**ty place on track. We’ve seen it a few years ago, when it was a big mess.

“Honestly, I just think with what we are doing at the moment, I’m not really looking for that.

“I just want to do my laps and try and get the car in a good window.”

Quizzed on whether Lawson, who is filling in for Isack Hadjar for the second race in succession, could be called on to give him a tow should both drivers make it into Q3, Verstappen said that’s something for the team to decide.

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“Honestly, no, I haven’t really thought about that,” he said.

“If you’re fighting in a championship battle, or you really try and do something special… but they [the team] want two cars trying to do well, but let’s see.

“I never ask things to the team, and I leave it up to them for these kinds of things. I think that’s best.”

Verstappen will line up on the Monza grid in sixth place in the drivers’ championship. Yet to secure a victory and with only four podiums in 12 grands prix, he has 112 points to championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s 242 points.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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