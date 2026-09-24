F1 results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 – FP1
BAKU – George Russell topped the F1 results from Max Verstappen at the end of the opening practice session for Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Beginning a potential run of three consecutive triple-header events to conclude the 2026 F1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend got underway with FP1.
F1 Results: Practice 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli’s weekend got off to a nightmare start as he suffered a hydraulic failure after only nine laps, putting him out of action at a time when he was top of the timesheets.
Isack Hadjar’s F1 return was also cut short, with a power unit problem forcing him to return to the garage.
George Russell and Max Verstappen were among those to test the limited run-off areas in the opening stages.
Russell ended the session on top, holding a margin of four-tenths to second place.
A full report on the opening session from Azerbaijan can be found here.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:45.387
|24
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:45.787
|0.4
|21
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:45.791
|0.404
|25
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:45.824
|0.437
|25
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:46.265
|0.878
|9
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:46.398
|1.011
|16
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:46.440
|1.053
|26
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:46.601
|1.214
|23
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:46.624
|1.237
|18
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:46.688
|1.301
|21
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:46.871
|1.484
|22
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:46.893
|1.506
|21
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:46.939
|1.552
|29
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:46.981
|1.594
|14
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:46.994
|1.607
|22
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:47.043
|1.656
|22
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:47.253
|1.866
|24
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:47.523
|2.136
|23
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:47.835
|2.448
|23
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:47.873
|2.486
|8
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:47.547
|3.16
|22
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:49.315
|3.928
|22
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