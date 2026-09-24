BAKU – George Russell topped the F1 results from Max Verstappen at the end of the opening practice session for Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Beginning a potential run of three consecutive triple-header events to conclude the 2026 F1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend got underway with FP1.

F1 Results: Practice 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli’s weekend got off to a nightmare start as he suffered a hydraulic failure after only nine laps, putting him out of action at a time when he was top of the timesheets.

Isack Hadjar’s F1 return was also cut short, with a power unit problem forcing him to return to the garage.

George Russell and Max Verstappen were among those to test the limited run-off areas in the opening stages.

Russell ended the session on top, holding a margin of four-tenths to second place.

A full report on the opening session from Azerbaijan can be found here.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff Laps 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:45.387 24 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.787 0.4 21 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:45.791 0.404 25 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:45.824 0.437 25 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:46.265 0.878 9 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:46.398 1.011 16 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:46.440 1.053 26 8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:46.601 1.214 23 9 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:46.624 1.237 18 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:46.688 1.301 21 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:46.871 1.484 22 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:46.893 1.506 21 13 Alex Albon Williams 1:46.939 1.552 29 14 Lando Norris McLaren 1:46.981 1.594 14 15 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:46.994 1.607 22 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:47.043 1.656 22 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:47.253 1.866 24 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:47.523 2.136 23 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:47.835 2.448 23 20 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:47.873 2.486 8 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.547 3.16 22 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:49.315 3.928 22

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