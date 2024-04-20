F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid for the Chinese Grand Prix has been decided following the conclusion of qualifying in Shanghai.

Following the conclusion of the F1 Sprint, the teams were allowed to make further changes to their cars prior to qualifying, which got underway on Saturday afternoon in China.

Max Verstappen takes pole for Chinese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton exits in Q1

The headline exit from the first part of qualifying was Lewis Hamilton, whose lock-up into the Turn 14 hairpin proved extremely costly on his final flying lap as he lost a significant amount of time.

With the track rubbering in and gaining grip all the time, the drivers were improving throughout Q1 and Hamilton fell out of qualifying at the first hurdle for the first time since the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda was also baffled at going out in Q1 after a run of three consecutive Q3 sessions, but home hero Zhou Guanyu, who made it through to SQ3 on Friday, was knocked out in Q1 this time around.

In Q2, Carlos Sainz dropped a tyre onto the gravel on the exit of Turn 16 and slid towards the barriers on the start/finish straight – having caused damage to his Ferrari.

He was able to get going again, bringing his car back to the pit lane and getting his Ferrari out again in time to get through to Q3, with Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo, both Alpine drivers and Alex Albon falling at the second stage.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

In a dramatic Q3 session, the front row changed hands behind Max Verstappen on multiple occasions and it looked as though Fernando Alonso would be the one to win out over the chasing pack, but a strong lap from Sergio Perez saw him put in a time strong enough to start alongside his team-mate on Sunday.

Alonso will line up third instead, ahead of the two pairs of McLaren and Ferrari drivers respectively at the front of the field.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4 Lando Norris, McLaren

5 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8 George Russell, Mercedes

9 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

11 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

12 Daniel Ricciardo, RB

13 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14 Alexander Albon, Williams

15 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16 Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

17 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

18 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19 Yuki Tsunoda, RB

20 Logan Sargeant, Williams

Read next: Fernando Alonso handed baffling penalty for Carlos Sainz sprint incident