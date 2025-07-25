F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint?

Oscar Piastri set a new track record at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps en route to his pole position for this weekend’s sprint race.

The McLaren driver traveled 0.477 seconds faster than Max Verstappen, who will line up beside him on the first row. The rest of the sprint race starting grid is as follows.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint?

A warm, sunny day greeted the Formula 1 field for qualifying ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

A messy SQ1 saw Kimi Antonelli run wide into the gravel, and he was unable to recover which will leave him starting the sprint race from the very rear of the field.

Also in trouble was Lewis Hamilton, who spun during his final flying lap in SQ1. He’ll line up 18th in a truly dismal weekend for the Scuderia Ferrari team.

In SQ2, there were more surprises, as George Russell failed to set a time quick enough to put him in the top-10.

That’s because one of the major surprises of the weekend has been the Haas F1 team; both Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman made it through to SQ3, along with the Williams of Carlos Sainz.

It was a rookie-heavy SQ3, with Isack Hadjar qualifying ninth and Gabriel Bortoleto 10th, even as Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg failed to make it out of SQ1.

But at the front of the field, it was a bit of a familiar showing. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set a stunning flying lap to secure pole position, but just behind him was the Red Bull machine of Max Verstappen, who seems undeterred by the recent chaos surrounding the team.

Lando Norris took third, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari will round out the second row.

2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint grid:

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 1:40.510

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 1:40.987

3. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:41.128

4. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 1:41.278

5. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 1:41.565

6. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1:41.761

7. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 1:41.857

8. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 1:41.959

9. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 1:41.971

10. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | 1:42.176

11. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 1:42.169

12. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 1:42.184

13. George Russell | Mercedes | 1:42.330

14. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 1:42.453

15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1:42.832

16. Alex Albon | Williams | 1:43.212

17. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | 1:43.217

18. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 1:43.408

19. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | 1:43.587

20. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 1:45.394

It is worth noting that Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Pierre Gasly have all been summoned to the stewards; pending an investigation, their starting positions may change.

