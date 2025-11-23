Red Bull has elected to replace a raft of power unit elements and change the set-up on Yuki Tsunoda’s car, triggering a late change to the grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As a result, Tsunoda will take the start of the race from the pit lane, promoting Lewis Hamilton to 19th on the grid.

Pit lane start confirmed for Yuki Tsunoda

Mixed conditions for qualifying on Friday in Las Vegas made for a mixed-up grid, with Tsunoda and Hamilton early eliminations in the three-part session.

Yellow flags hurt both, leaving the Red Bull driver 19th of the 20 drivers, one spot ahead of his Ferrari rival.

With comparatively little to lose and much to gain, given the ability to change set-up based on more recent weather forecasts, it was decided to make changes to Tsunoda’s car.

That has included a new internal combustion engine, turbo charger, MGU-H and MGU-K, and exhaust system.

Combined, those changes would equate to a 55-place grid penalty, triggering a pit lane start instead.

In addition, set-up changes have been made to Tsunoda’s car, while the team swapped his rear wing to a different specification design.

At the other end of the field, Lando Norris will start the race from pole, with Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull alongside him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz impressed in qualifying to claim third alongside George Russell, who battled steering issues during Saturday’s all-important session.

Title contender Oscar Piastri will start fifth, one spot ahead of Liam Lawson.

Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:47.934

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:48.257

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:48.296

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:48.803

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:48.961

6. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:49.062

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:49.466

8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:49.554

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:49.872

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:51.540

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:52.781

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:52.850

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:52.987

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:53.094

15. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:53.683

16. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:56.220

17. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:56.314

18. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:56.674

19. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:57.115

Pit lane start: Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

