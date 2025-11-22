George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli have escaped a penalty following an FIA investigation over an alleged breach in Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying.

Mercedes were referred to the stewards by FIA technical director Jo Bauer for failing to provide a set-up sheet for qualifying in Las Vegas.

Mercedes avoids further action after FIA holds Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation

F1’s governing body proceeded to launch an investigation with Russell and Antonelli summoned to the stewards after the session.

The FIA has now confirmed that both drivers will face no further action.

It comes after Mercedes explained that an IT security issue meaning the set-up sheets for both cars did not arrive in time.

George Russell vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell).

“Although the FIA did not receive the setup sheet electronically in the specified time, the team was able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Stewards, with copies of the relevant emails, that the sheet had been emailed to the appropriate FIA department but due to some IT security issue it was not received in the specified time.”

An identical statement was issued for Antonelli.

Mercedes experienced a mixed qualifying hour in Las Vegas with the session affected by rain.

Russell, the 2024 winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, claimed a provisional fourth on the grid, but could move up a place depending on the outcome of an investigation into Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Sainz initially qualified third, but faces a possible grid drop for potentially rejoining the track in an unsafe manner in Q1.

Antonelli, meanwhile, is set to start 17th after being eliminated in the first stage of qualifying.

More on Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli from PlanetF1.com

👉 George Russell news

👉 Mercedes news

McLaren’s Lando Norris will start from pole position, sharing the front row of the grid with Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Mercedes enters the Las Vegas Grand Prix occupying second place in the constructors’ standings, with a 32-point lead over Red Bull with three races of the F1 2025 season remaining.

Antonelli secured his second career podium finish at the last race in Brazil, strengthening Mercedes’ grip on the runner-up spot.

The Brackley-based team has collected two victories in F1 2025 with Russell winning in Canada and Singapore.

Read next: Revealed: The truth behind Oscar Piastri’s mystery social media post