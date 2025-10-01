The Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast has arrived, and while ‘heat’ and ‘humidity’ are often the main words associated with Marina Bay, there has been the odd rain shower over the years.

With that in mind, let us take a closer look at how the forecast is set for the weekend as it develops.

Singapore GP practice weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 3 October

FP1 (5.30pm local; 10.30am UK) and FP2 (9pm local; 2pm UK)

First practice will take place in the dusk in Singapore, and while day high temperatures of 39°C are forecast, those will barely drop heading into the practice hours.

A chance of thundery showers is present for earlier in the day, making a 40% chance of rain as it stands according to the FIA’s official forecast.

Otherwise, FP1 will have an air temperature of 32°C, while FP2 under the lights will still be at 31°C, with plenty of humidity in the air.

Singapore GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 4 October

FP3 (5.30pm local; 10.30am UK) and Qualifying (9pm local; 2pm UK)

The chances of rain that come with practice are due to dissipate for Saturday, with mostly cloudy conditions expected through the day.

FP3 will take place in overcast conditions with an air temperature of 31°C, while it is set to drop by a single degree for qualifying at night, with only a 20% chance of rain this time around.

Singapore GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 5 October

Singapore Grand Prix (8pm local; 1pm UK)

The heat and humidity that are everpresent in Singapore will be there once again for Sunday’s race, albeit with what is expected to be a light southerly breeze.

While a “slight chance of showers” is listed for while the race takes place, the FIA predicts that to be around the 20% likelihood mark, with an air temperature of 30°C.

