Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has revealed that Audi F1’s current focus is on the reliability of its F1 2026 power unit.

And he says that the engine and chassis will be brought together for the first time in December as the German manufacturer prepares for its debut season.

Audi F1 focus turns to reliability with F1 2026 engine development

Audi F1 will rebrand the existing Sauber outfit ahead of the F1 2026 season, having completed its full takeover of the Swiss-based team at the start of this year.

Audi will be one of five power unit manufacturers next season along with Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Red Bull Powertrains-Ford.

Sauber has recruited impressively in preparation for its F1 entry with Wheatley linking up with the team in April after a highly successful spell as Red Bull’s sporting director.

Wheatley’s appointment came hot on the heels of the signing of Mattia Binotto, the former Ferrari team principal, who was appointed to the dual role of chief operating and technical officer.

Binotto was renowned as an engine development expert prior to landing the top job at Ferrari in 2019, with the Swiss-Italian’s influence thought to be key to the hopes of the Audi F1 powertrain.

Speaking at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wheatley confirmed that Audi F1’s engine program is on target with the team’s current focus on reliability.

He said in Baku: “It’s a hugely busy time for every Formula 1 team and everyone’s focus naturally turns to 2026.

“We are on schedule with our dyno program. The engine’s been on the dyno for a while now.

“The focus now is on reliability because we’ll be running the car in an incredibly short period of time.

“It’s an exciting period in the Audi F1 project, obviously mating chassis and powertrain together for the first time in December.

“Our simulator program naturally starts to lean towards 2026 as well.

“But I think in both of those programs, it’s a little bit too early to talk about performance — which might be your next question.

“And of course, we won’t really know any of this until the first qualifying session and the first race in Melbourne.”

Mercedes’ preparations for the new F1 2026 rules – which will see the sport embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics – are widely believed to be advanced.

The Brackley-based team previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the last major engine rule changes in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ crowns split between Lewis Hamilton (2014-15 and 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

An alarming report in April claimed that only one F1 2026 engine maker – assumed to be Mercedes – is in ‘good shape’ for F1 2026 with the other manufacturers all struggling with the development of their new powertrains to some degree.

It was suggested that two manufacturers are ‘a long way behind’ the clear pacesetters with another struggling with an ‘uncompetitive’ engine having opted for a different form of biofuel compared to its rivals, which have all elected for synthetic fuel.

Little is known about the progress of the fifth unnamed manufacturer.

Wheatley has overseen an impressive turnaround at Sauber, which finished bottom of the 2024 Constructors’ championship with four points, since starting work with the team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in April.

The team currently occupies eighth place in the F1 2025 standings with seven rounds remaining, trailing seventh-placed Aston Martin by seven points.

Sauber also recorded its first podium finish since 2012 at July’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Nico Hulkenberg finished third.

