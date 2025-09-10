The Audi F1 team has confirmed Adidas as its official apparel partner on a ‘multi-year partnership’ from the F1 2026 season.

Audi will rebrand the existing Sauber team ahead of the F1 2026 season having completed its full takeover of the Swiss-based team earlier this year.

The German manufacturer confirmed in July that Revolut, the neobank and fintech giant, will act as Audi’s title sponsor from the F1 2026 season.

The team has secured another blue-chip addition with a partnership with Adidas, the leading sportswear manufacturer.

It comes after PlanetF1.com reported in June that Audi was on the verge of striking a deal with Adidas.

Adidas took its first steps in F1 this season with the Mercedes team, agreeing a multi-year deal with the Brackley-based team.

Adidas’s deal with Audi is expected to have no impact on its arrangement with Mercedes, with it common for competing teams to share apparel suppliers.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG: “adidas and Audi have decades of collaboration in top-level sports – built on shared values and the desire to inspire through performance.

“Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands.

“The upcoming adidas collection will be characterized by clarity and precision, just like Audi’s new design philosophy.

“The fact that we are shaping our brand’s entry into the premier class of motorsport together with adidas underscores the great trust and appreciation we have for our collaboration.”

Bjørn Gulden, the Adidas chief executive, added: “We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport.

“Bringing together the iconic four rings and our three stripes to the 2026 paddock marks an exciting new chapter in motorsport.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track.

“We are very much looking forward to unveil all that we have planned as we look to enable the drivers and the team to succeed and engage a new generation of motorsport fans!”

Jonathan Wheatley, the team principal of the future Audi F1 team, said “This partnership brings together two iconic brands – the four rings and the three stripes – on a global stage and it represents a bold step forward in our journey to the grid as the Audi F1 Team.

“With adidas, we’re equipping our people with elite technical sporting gear that enhances performance where it matters most.

“Beyond racing, we share a commitment to making an impact off the track through innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Together, we will create bold brand activations and groundbreaking experiences.”

Audi’s confirmed deal with Adidas comes a week after the Williams team announced that New Era will replace Puma as its clothing partner for the F1 2026 season.

