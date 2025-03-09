Jacques Villeneuve has been forced to dismantle his way out of a toilet while en route to the Australian Grand Prix.

The 1997 F1 World Champion found himself being held captive in a toilet cubicle in Milan’s Malpensa Airport as he began his trek to Australia for the season opener next weekend.

Jacques Villeneuve ‘kicks door down’ to escape toilet

In a bizarre two-part storyline posted to Villeneuve’s Instagram account on Sunday, the French-Canadian shared a picture of himself staring glumly into the camera from inside a grey toilet cubicle, sharing that he’d found himself trapped in the space after using the facilities.

“Been stuck in the toilets for the last 20 minutes and security incapable of getting me out,” Villeneuve, who won the World Championship in 1997 with Williams, wrote to his followers.

“Toilet flushing every 30 seconds. Having a blast.

“Very impressive.”

Clearly with time on his hands, Villeneuve replied to commenters on the post, saying that it’s “always OK to laugh” when asked if laughing at the situation was appropriate, while a witty comment saying it was like his “first year at BAR”, Villeneuve replied, “The BAR broke down faster. Never got stuck in it that long!”

Asked by Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel if he knew who had locked him in, Villeneuve wrote, “Hahaha, wondering how many enemies I have before the 1st GP!” – seemingly acknowledging the fact that his outspoken views, for which he is famed, could land him in hot water.

Another commenter wrote, “Shit happens”, to which Villeneuve intriguingly wrote, “and a good one as well.”

More seriously, Villeneuve pointed out that he was putting himself in the shoes of one of his children, or if someone trapped couldn’t speak Italian, to point out the shortcomings of the airport’s response.

To resolve the matter, Villeneuve took matters in his own hands and promptly kicked down the door, sharing a pic of the damaged cubicle afterward.

“Good start to the trip to Australia,” he wrote.

“Managed to get out after 30 minutes 😄 had to kick the door down, and a block from the ceiling fell on my head.

“Ready to get down under. 💪

“Travelling is 😀.”

Villeneuve’s predicament does pale somewhat into insignificance compared to the (fictional) storyline of ‘Bob Williams’, whom international popstar Robbie Williams played in the music video for his 2000 hit ‘Supreme’. In the video, Williams faces off against Sir Jackie Stewart over the Driver’s Championship in an unspecified 1970s-era season finale, only to lose after being locked in his caravan after a bout of diarrhea…

