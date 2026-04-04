Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen’s 2023 warning about the F1 2026 rules resurfacing as Oscar Piastri responds after a “pretty close call” saw the McLaren driver hit with an official warning from the FIA.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Revisited: What Max Verstappen said about the F1 2026 rules in 2023

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the F1 2026 rules, warning that his unhappiness with the regulations could drive him away from Formula 1.

Sour grapes? Not when he’s been complaining about the regulations for nearly three years.

Revisit what Verstappen said about the rules back in the summer of 2023.

Read more: ‘Pretty terrible’ – The Max Verstappen F1 2026 warning that went ignored

Oscar Piastri admits to ‘pretty close call’ after official FIA warning

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has joined calls for an urgent tweak to the F1 2026 rules on safety grounds following Oliver Bearman’s accident at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It comes after Piastri himself had a “pretty close call” with Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi at Suzuka last weekend.

Piastri was given an official warning by the FIA after impeding Hulkenberg on the approach to 130R in FP3.

Read more: Oscar Piastri lifts lid on ‘pretty close call’ after official FIA warning

Max Verstappen rules out switch to rallying after F1 career

Max Verstappen has ruled out following in the footsteps of his father Jos by taking up rallying after his F1 career.

Verstappen Sr won the Belgian Rally Championship in 2025, marking his first title triumph since he triumphed in the 2008 Le Mans Series.

The Red Bull F1 driver says rallying presents “too high of a risk” for him.

Read more: Max Verstappen explains why rallying risk rules out future switch

Jacques Villeneuve poses Michael Schumacher theory after F1 rivalry

Jacques Villeneuve believes his status as the son of a Ferrari icon may have added an extra edge to his rivalry with Michael Schumacher.

Villeneuve, the son of the late Gilles, was crowned the 1997 world champion following a fierce battle with Schumacher, who was in his second season with Ferrari.

Schumacher went on to win five consecutive titles with Ferrari from 2000.

Read more: Jacques Villeneuve explains why he was never intimidated by Michael Schumacher

A note from the editor

PlanetF1.com editor Mat Coch marked the start of the new year in January by penning an open letter to readers.

With F1 falling silent in the month of April, now is the ideal time to reflect on our start to 2026 and detail our plans for the months ahead.

Your feedback is welcome.

Read more: An update for PlanetF1.com readers