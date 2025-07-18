Ferrari’s bonus upgrade and Newey’s McLaren investigation – round-up
Ferrari are planning a bonus update to its challenging SF-25 following feedback from both its drivers, while Adrian Newey has made a new update on the Aston Martin 2026 project.
We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up.
F1 news: Ferrari plans bonus SF-25 upgrade
Ferrari is working on an upgrade to the SF-25’s power steering for next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, it has been claimed.
It comes after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reportedly complained about the car’s handling in the high-speed corners over the British Grand Prix weekend.
F1 news: What Adrian Newey learned from McLaren
Adrian Newey has revealed that he has been working “pretty much flat out” since joining Aston Martin on the eve of the F1 2025 season.
It comes after the F1 design guru was once again spotted inspecting the championship-leading McLaren MCL39 on the grid at the recent British Grand Prix.
F1 news: Toto Wolff shares some McLaren regrets
Toto Wolff joked that his decision to supply McLaren with Mercedes engines no longer seems like his most “intelligent choice”.
That is becauseMcLarenhas enjoyed a remarkable rise over recent years to become the leading force in Formula 1, powered by a Mercedes engine.
F1 news: Yuki Tsunoda is set to remain at Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda will remain with Red Bull until the end of the season according to Honda motorsport boss Koji Watanabe.
Tsunoda is the latest driver to struggle alongside Max Verstappen, leading to suggestions he could be replaced at the Milton Keynes squad during the summer break.
