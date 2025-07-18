Ferrari are planning a bonus update to its challenging SF-25 following feedback from both its drivers, while Adrian Newey has made a new update on the Aston Martin 2026 project.

F1 news: Ferrari plans bonus SF-25 upgrade

Ferrari is working on an upgrade to the SF-25’s power steering for next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

It comes after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reportedly complained about the car’s handling in the high-speed corners over the British Grand Prix weekend.

F1 news: What Adrian Newey learned from McLaren

Adrian Newey has revealed that he has been working “pretty much flat out” since joining Aston Martin on the eve of the F1 2025 season.

It comes after the F1 design guru was once again spotted inspecting the championship-leading McLaren MCL39 on the grid at the recent British Grand Prix.

