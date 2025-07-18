Toto Wolff makes ‘intelligent choice’ quip over McLaren engine deal

Toto Wolff joked that his decision to supply McLaren with Mercedes engines no longer seems like his most “intelligent choice”.

That is because McLaren has enjoyed a remarkable rise over recent years to become the leading force in Formula 1, powered by a Mercedes engine.

Has Mercedes supplying engines to McLaren backfired?

McLaren had used the Mercedes engine from 1995-2014, but after a failed Honda reunion and short stint with Honda power, McLaren and Mercedes reunited in time for the 2021 campaign, Daniel Ricciardo that year claiming victory at Monza.

But it has been in recent years under the leadership of team principal Andrea Stella that McLaren has made serious progress, the team going from the back of the grid in 2023, to 2024 Constructors’ Champions, while the 2025 Drivers’ and Constructors’ title double is looking inevitable.

Mercedes meanwhile, as the works team, has won just six grands prix since Formula 1 introduced its ground effect regulations in 2022.

Wolff is an extremely successful businessman and as Mercedes F1 team boss and one-third owner, led the team on a run of eight Constructors’ titles in a row, also featuring seven Drivers’ crowns between 2014-21. But, with McLaren now flying the flag highest for Mercedes power, Wolff joked this partnership was not his smartest move.

Quizzed by Sky Italia on McLaren thriving with the Mercedes engine, Wolff said: “That’s also hard for me to explain.

“Look at where they were three, four years ago, when we signed the deal with them that they were going to use our fast engines for the next few years. Then they were 18th and it was easy to make such a decision.

“With the knowledge of today, I don’t know if it was the most intelligent choice in my life to make that deal with them [laughs].

“They have it really well together in terms of engineering and that’s why they perform so insanely well, especially in hot conditions.”

More on F1 engines from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 engines: Which power unit manufacturer does each F1 team use?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

After 12 rounds of the F1 2025 campaign, Mercedes sit P3 in the Constructors’ standings, a whopping 250 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.

George Russell – who scored Mercedes’ only win of the season thus far in Canada – suggested that his team cannot reach McLaren’s pace before this season – and current set of regulations – is over.

“Unfortunately this year, we know we’re not in the fight with McLaren,” Russell told Sky F1 after finishing 10th at Silverstone.

“They’re the dominant team. We’re doing everything we can to get the team back on top, but it’s not going to be this year.”

The Mercedes and McLaren engine partnership will continue into F1 2026 – and at least until the end of 2030 – as the new chassis and engine rules come into force.

Read next: Adrian Newey issues fresh Aston Martin update after latest McLaren inspection