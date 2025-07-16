Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, has announced that he will leave the World Endurance Championship at the end of 2025.

But the 45-year-old has insisted that he will not retire from motorsport, opening the door to a potential part-time racing program for the 2026 season.

Button returned to the WEC on a two-year contract with the Jota team at the start of the 2024 season, claiming a best finish of sixth at Fuji.

The team switched from Porsche to Cadillac machinery for the 2025 season, with Button – sharing a car with Earl Bamber and former Toro Rosso driver Sebastien Bourdais – collecting his first podium of the campaign by finishing second at Interlagos last weekend.

In addition to his racing commitments, Button, who has two young children, has been a regular face on Sky F1’s television coverage over recent years, as well as acting as an ambassador for the Williams team.

Button has revealed that he will leave the WEC at the end of this season, which concludes in Bahrain in November.

According to multiple reports, Button said: “Life has got too busy with so many different things going on.

“It is a very busy schedule I have.

“It is about time I start thinking about the future a little bit more and I want to spend more time with my family.

“It is unfair as well to the team. I probably don’t have enough time to give to it, especially next year.”

Button, who has also competed in the Super GT, DTM, British GT and NASCAR categories since his final F1 appearance eight years ago, went on to hint that he could make one-off race appearances elsewhere in 2026.

He added: “I will be racing in some things next year, but not a full season.”

Button made a total of 306 F1 starts for the likes of Williams, Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren between 2000 and 2017, collecting 15 race wins, 50 podiums and eight pole positions.

He famously won the World Championship with Brawn GP in 2009, 12 months after Honda suddenly withdrew from F1.

