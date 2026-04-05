One of Max Verstappen’s most senior pitcrew members has given notice of intent to leave Red Bull to seek out a new challenge.

Ole Schack has been with the Milton Keynes-based squad since the very first day, but the Danish mechanic is set to leave Red Bull.

Max Verstappen front-end mechanic Ole Schack set for Red Bull exit

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A veteran of Red Bull, Max Verstappen’s front-end mechanic, Ole Schack, is set to depart Red Bull in the coming months, although PlanetF1.com understands negotiations are continuing around his exact date of departure, as he is said to be pushing for a reduced notice period.

Schack’s time with the squad dates back to even before Red Bull’s purchase of the former Jaguar team, and the Danish mechanic has attended every single Grand Prix since the 2005 Australian Grand Prix – the very first race under the team’s new moniker.

He has never missed a race, making him the only member of Red Bull’s trackside personnel to have been at every Grand Prix – only he and former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner could boast perfect attendance over their respective tenures with the squad.

Indeed, the departure of Horner and the resulting changes made to the team are understood to have played a part in Schack’s decision to look elsewhere, with the Dane said to have cited a change in atmosphere and working environment in his desire to start afresh.

Schack appeared on the podium at the 2012 Singapore Grand Prix, accepting the trophy on behalf of the winning constructor. This was after Schack’s father passed away around the time of that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite this, the mechanic never missed a race and, in recognition of this dedication, was nominated by Horner to appear to collect the accolade in Singapore.

Red Bull has gone through a seismic change since the axing of Horner last July, with the connections to the era overseen by Horner and the late company owner Dietrich Mateschitz eroding in the months since.

With Laurent Mekies promoted from Racing Bulls to lead Red Bull’s efforts, the Frenchman reports to Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects, Oliver Mintzlaff.

The duo made the decision to part ways with former Red Bull Racing director and long-time advisor Helmut Marko, who had been Mateschitz’s right-hand man for over two decades, with the 82-year-old Austrian departing the company over the winter break.

Marko is not the only name to have departed, however. Recently, the team’s chief designer, Craig Skinner, stepped down from his role, while another of Verstappen’s crew, Matt Caller, left over the winter to join the Audi squad.

Jon Caller, who moved across to fill his twin brother’s role on Verstappen’s car, is also understood to have tendered his resignation.

In February, several senior administrative staff also departed the team: Joanna Fleet, the team’s long-time Human Resources director; Julia George, director of partnership; Simon Smith-Wright, group marketing director; and Alice Hedworth, senior communications manager.

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Sources with knowledge of the situation suggest that morale at the team’s factory has dipped significantly, not helped by Red Bull slipping back into the midfield after being an established front-runner for over a decade.

At the start of the new regulation cycle, four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen is yet to get near the podium and, with only 16 points scored in the first three race weekends, Red Bull is fighting with the likes of Alpine and Racing Bulls – its own sister squad – over what appears to be fourth place at this early point in the championship.

Speaking in Japan, Isack Hadjar admitted that the feeling within Red Bull at present isn’t strong, as the team bids to find more performance and turn around its slow start to the season.

“It’s not good,” said Hadjar about the mood.

“But everyone’s got their heads down to understand what’s going on. Hopefully, the next version of the car really makes an effect. That’s it.”

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