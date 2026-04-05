Fernando Alonso has revealed his son’s name, correcting inaccurate social media gossip in the process.

The two-time F1 World Champion welcomed his first child just before the Japanese Grand Prix, and has now revealed the name given to the new baby.

Fernando Alonso confirms son Leonard Alonso Jiminez name

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The 44-year-old has become a father for the first time, welcoming a child into the world with his partner, Spanish DAZN broadcaster Melissa Jiminez.

Alonso missed the media day of last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, having spent time at home as the baby arrived the week prior.

As a professional, Alonso concentrated on the business at hand throughout the Grand Prix weekend, although did take the time to confirm the happy news from his personal life.

Explaining that both mother and baby were “fine”, he told DAZN that, “Well, you never really imagine anything in particular, right?

“Everything comes as it comes, and… well, with a bit of stress and worry that everything would go well. It went well.

“Fortunately, both the mother and the baby are fine, and yeah, very happy.

“A super happy, very special moment, and now, back to work…!”

Alonso finished the Japanese Grand Prix, his first race finish of the season after a troubled start to the year for Aston Martin.

With some downtime now available as the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix have been cancelled, Alonso took to social media this weekend to clarify his baby’s new name after spotting inaccurate guesses made by Instagram accounts.

“Today, we found out from the ‘press’ that our son has another name,” he shared on his Instagram story.

“We, who see him every day, still call him Leonard.”

Off the back of this, Leonard Alonso Jiminez has been given his first F1 paddock pass, with him and Jiminez sharing thank you messages to Formula 1 on their social media feeds.

The pass shows a picture of the baby, albeit with a superimposed helmet covering his face, with a message emblazoned on the pass, “Welcome to the F1 family”.

While the pass doesn’t confirm that Alonso’s son will appear in the paddock this year, the option for the parents to bring their new baby into the F1 world is now open to them.

Alonso is the fourth driver on the grid to become a father, joining Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, and fellow World Champion Max Verstappen.

Leonard Alonso Jiminez has been given his first F1 pass.

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