Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA issuing a trio of five-second penalties to Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll at the British Grand Prix, while Adrian Newey inspects the Ferrari SF-26 of Charles Leclerc on the grid.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines and analysis at breakneck speed…

Conclusions from the British Grand Prix

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Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed his first victory in almost two years at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc’s return to winning ways has come at an opportune time, with Ferrari expected to challenge for victory at the upcoming races in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Leclerc’s revival may also put the recent form of his teammate Lewis Hamilton into context.

Read more: British GP conclusions: Leclerc’s Hamilton answer, no Russell fear, in defence of FIA

Driver Ratings from Silverstone

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen were both awarded 8/10 scores in PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings from the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli and Verstappen both retired in the closing stages of the race, with the Mercedes driver’s lead in the world championship reduced to 25 points after a second DNF in three rounds.

Antonelli had been closing in on Charles Leclerc in the fight for victory when he ran into trouble, with Verstappen in the hunt for a podium in a reluctant Red Bull.

Read more: British GP 2026 driver ratings: Hamilton penalty, Verstappen crash, Leclerc’s luck

British Grand Prix winners and losers

Despite a high score in driver ratings, Max Verstappen was named as the biggest loser in PlanetF1.com’s winners and losers from the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen was pitched into the gravel due to a fault with his rear wing for the second time in as many weekends following his accident in Austria last weekend.

Verstappen’s crash coincided with the return of Christian Horner to the F1 paddock following his dismissal by Red Bull 12 months ago.

Read more: Charles Leclerc bounces back as Red Bull’s problems mount: British GP winners and losers

Lance Stroll handed three FIA penalties for British GP track limits

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was hit with three separate time penalties in the space of nine laps for track limits breaches during the British Grand Prix.

Stroll was handed a trio of five-second penalties for three infringements between Laps 33 and 42.

The Canadian finished the race with a total of six track limits breaches to his name.

Read more: FIA confirms triple Lance Stroll punishment after British Grand Prix

Spotted: Adrian Newey inspects Ferrari SF-26 at British Grand Prix

PlanetF1.com captured the moment Adrian Newey examined the Ferrari SF-26 of Charles Leclerc on the grid at the British Grand Prix.

Newey is renowned for studying the designs of rival teams on the grid ahead of the race start.

Leclerc’s Ferrari caught the Aston Martin team principal’s eye as Newey made his third trackside appearance of the F1 2026 season at Silverstone.

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Read more: Adrian Newey holds Ferrari SF-26 inspection at British Grand Prix