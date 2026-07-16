Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes McLaren driver Lando Norris facing a grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen is grilled on his Red Bull future.

With Verstappen making a driver announcement of his own at Spa, here’s today’s roundup…

FIA poised to confirm Lando Norris grid penalty

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McLaren driver Lando Norris will serve a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Norris will trigger an automatic 10-place grid drop by taking a fourth power electronics system at Spa.

The FIA is expected to confirm the penalty on Friday.

Read more: McLaren confirms Lando Norris grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen refuses to commit future to Red Bull

Max Verstappen has refused to commit his future to Red Bull amid speculation that he could join McLaren.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to McLaren over recent weeks, with PlanetF1.com reporting that the four-time world champion is in advanced talks with the Woking-based team.

Verstappen is set to make a decision on his future in due course.

Read more: Max Verstappen sends Red Bull message amid McLaren speculation

Oscar Piastri ‘very comfortable’ at McLaren despite Max Verstappen rumours

Oscar Piastri has insisted he is in a “very comfortable” position at McLaren after receiving assurances from chief executive Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella.

And he believes Max Verstappen is currently “exploring options” with Red Bull “not in a great position.”

Piastri is thought to be the driver most at risk of losing his seat if Verstappen swaps Red Bull for McLaren.

Read more: Oscar Piastri poses Max Verstappen theory behind McLaren rumours

Red Bull reverts to previous-spec rear wing for Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull has reverted to a previous-spec rear wing for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, it has emerged.

The move comes after a airflow reattachment issue caused Max Verstappen’s accidents at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Verstappen branded the situation “super dangerous” after spinning out of the British Grand Prix, a week after his crashed in qualifying in Austria.

Read more: Red Bull makes Belgian GP rear wing decision after ‘super dangerous’ Verstappen incidents

Max Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver

Max Verstappen has confirmed the signing of McLaren junior Dries van Langendonck to his Verstappen Racing operation.

Van Langendonck, 15, joined McLaren’s driver academy in 2024 and currently leads the British F4 championship.

He will remain attached to McLaren with Verstappen’s team providing “additional support and guidance” to the Belgian teenager.

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Read more: Verstappen makes huge racing announcement