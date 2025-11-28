Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg has escaped a penalty for failing to follow the race director’s instructions following an incident with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri during sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg qualified 14th in Friday’s sprint qualifying session at Lusail as F1 2025 title contender Piastri collected pole position.

Hulkenberg and a Sauber team representative were required to visit the stewards after sprint qualifying in Qatar following an incident with Piastri’s McLaren.

Hulkenberg followed Piastri’s car on to the track in Lusail with an ‘appropriate gap’ to the McLaren.

However, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin then arrived on the scene, forcing Piastri to slow and reduce the gap to Hulkenberg behind.

Hulkenberg then slowed down himself to recreate the original gap to Piastri’s car, with the Sauber driver summoned to the stewards for the incident.

The stewards have confirmed that Hulkenberg has avoided a penalty having managed to avoid impeding another driver, with the veteran also cleared of driving in an unsafe manner.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver left the pit exit with an appropriate gap to the car in front (PIA) however prior to him joining the track another car (ALO) came down the straight and overtook PIA, causing PIA to slow down, significantly reducing the gap that existed back to Car 27.

“The driver of Car 27 then noting that there was no car approaching him, slowed to re-create the original gap with PIA.

“The driver did not impede any other driver, and did not drive in an unsafe manner, hence no penalty is imposed.”

Speaking after the session, Hulkenberg admitted that a wide moment on his last lap did not cost him too much in sprint qualifying.

Asked if it cost him a place in SQ3, he said “No, no. I think it wasn’t enough for that. I think maybe one spot. I was up for a little bit better [on the delta time], but a tenth at best.

“So that seems to be where we are for the moment.

“Obviously, tomorrow, sprint race in the morning and then the cards can be a little bit reshuffled.

“We’ll see what we can do then.”

Asked about the complaints of other drivers that grip was lower than expected in qualifying, he replied: “I think the grip level is very high!

“It’s mighty quick. Very high-speed track, obviously it’s not really a surprise. For me, grip was not bad.”

