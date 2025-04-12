Who has been fined the most by the FIA in the F1 2025 season?

The F1 2025 season looks set to be one of the most costly of all time as drivers face fines from the FIA who looks to clamp down on bad behaviour.

The ban on swearing was the main focus of the pre-season but a slip of the goneuf I not the only thing a driver and team can be punished for. With a maximum of up to €1 million, here’s who has got themselves in the FIA bad books so far this year:

All the FIA fines of the F1 2025 season so far

Who has been fined?

As of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, the FIA has handed out six fines. Here’s what they have deemed worthy of punishment so far:

Williams – €10,000 + €40,000 suspended (Williams failed to provide video files recorded by the wireless forward and rearward cameras as the FIA monitored flexi wings at the Chinese Grand Prix)

Racing Bulls – €5,000 (Isack Hadjar was unsafely released into the path of Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix)

Mercedes – €100 (Kimi Antonelli was caught speeding in the Japanese Grand Prix first practice. The Italian was only 0.9kph over the limit so was hit with a relatively small fine.)

Carlos Sainz – €10,000 + €10,000 suspended (Carlos Sainz was late to the national anthem at the Japanese Grand Prix)

Williams – €1,000 (Carlos Sainz sped in the Japanese Grand Prix pit lane. He clocked 93.7kph in the 80kph zone)

Williams – €7,500 (Alex Albon impeded team-mate Luke Browning during FP1 in Bahrain)

Which team has been fined the most?

Leading the charge early on is Williams who, between the team and the driver, have amassed €78,500 in fines, amounting to 94% of the total fines.

Luckily for the Grove team, €50,000 of their fines are suspended.

Racing Bulls are, second having been fined €5,000 with Mercedes third with €100.

How much has the FIA fined in total and where does the money go?

In total, the FIA has handed out €83,600 of which €50,000 is suspended.

As to where the money goes, the FIA say it is used for beneficial initiatives such as grassroots motorsport, road safety projects and campaigns like their focus on online abuse.

So while drivers and pundits may joke that a fine contributes to a fancy meal for the stewards, the FIA insist none of it is spent frivolously.

